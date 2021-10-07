Covid-19: Chinese Kiwis have lowest vaccination rates in over-65 age group

The Whole Truth: (Mandarin subtitles) Are Covid-19 vaccines effective across all ethnicities?

Chinese Kiwis over the age of 65 have the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates in their age group, according to Ministry of Health data.

The low rate among over 65s comes despite the fact Asian New Zealanders have the highest vaccine uptake of any major ethnic group overall.

Eighty-one per cent of Chinese Kiwis over 65 have had their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, while just 67 per cent are fully vaccinated.

123rf Eighty-one per cent of Chinese Kiwis over 65 have had one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. (File photo)

Among all ethnic groups, 92 per cent of over 65s have had their first dose, while 82 per cent have had their second dose.

A lack of targeted vaccine information and few mass jab events for the Chinese community could be responsible, community leaders said.

Whau Local Board member Susan Zhu said she was “shocked” by the data and said there needed to be a more targeted vaccination strategy for Chinese Kiwis.

“We saw a drive for Pasifika communties to get vaccinated ... how successful it’s been in mobilising people,” she said.

Asian Family Services director Kelly Feng said she was “disappointed” at what she saw as a lack of Government support for the Chinese community.

Kelly Feng/Supplied Kelly Feng, director of Asian Family Services(AFS), said the NRHCC did not offer support for a planned Chinese mass vaccination event.

In August, she said, the organisation tried to get support from the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) for a vaccination event it wanted to host for elderly Chinese and migrant workers.

NRHCC told Feng it had already supported Chinese language vaccine booking helplines, she said.

NRHCC has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, vaccine misinformation was also contributing to hesitancy among Chinese elderly, a researcher said.

Auckland virologist Yi Ge said language barriers to official vaccine information made older Chinese people prone to misinformation.

Many Chinese Kiwis were influenced by misinformation on WeChat that discredited vaccines that use the mRNA tecnology, such as Pfizer, Ge said.

STUFF The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work?

“They [are led to] think China’s deactivated vaccine is safer.”

Ge added some misleading reporting by Chinese New Zealand media had also led to distrust of the Pfizer vaccine.

However, he said the ministry data could be skewed by New Zealand residents going back to China during the pandemic and getting vaccinated there.

NRHCC earlier said it had translated information about vaccines for the district health boards, and had put ads about the Covid-19 response in Chinese media.

A $1 million fund for vaccine communication support to ethnic communities was allocated, it said.

All three Auckland district health boards declined to comment.