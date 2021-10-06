Covid-19: Waiheke and Great Barrier Island closed to visitors at level 3

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

Waiheke Island and Aotea/Great Barrier Island are closing their doors to daytrippers as they try to stop Covid-19 getting into their communities.

The Government has approved health orders preventing anyone who doesn’t normally live on the two islands visiting for exercise or recreation under the new-look level 3.

Aucklanders are allowed to move around the region for exercise and recreation from Wednesday, but the two Hauraki islands are now off the list of places people can visit.

Waiheke Local Board pitched the idea of the island moving to level 2, which won’t happen, but board chairwoman Cath Handley said the new border was a relief.

The community was very worried about the prospect of visiting Aucklanders bringing the virus with them.

With no hospital and an older population, the island couldn’t cope with a Covid outbreak, she said.

Waiheke had already seen an influx of “self-entitled and wiley” people sneaking into their holiday homes at level 3, she said.

People will still be able to travel from Waiheke to the city to see friends and family and that “comes with a little bit of risk”, Handley said, urging those who did travel to be “hyper-vigilant”.

Aotea/Great Barrier Island local board chairwoman Izzy Fordham said she was “stoked” at the news.

Aucklanders will be very welcome to visit at lower alert levels, she said, but for now the border was a “huge relief”.

The island would be very vulnerable if Covid got in, she said.

“We’ve got a very, very fragile medical team here. We’ve got no hospital, no respirators, an ageing population, a large Māori community – it goes on and on.”

A police spokeswoman said officers would police the border at Auckland ferry terminals and the Maritime Unit would also be out.

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said police were responsible for enforcement but ferry crew would monitor passengers and report any instances of non-compliance to police.