Kiwis more vulnerable to online extremism in lockdown

Research by the internet watchdog, Netsafe suggests almost one third of New Zealanders have shared fake news stories or inaccurate information with others. (Video first published August 2020)

Those tasked with monitoring harmful online behaviour say there has been a significant spike in abuse and extremism during the latest round of lockdowns.

Netsafe data shows the past quarter (July to September) was the busiest period in the internet watchdog’s history.

This comes as the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) says the number of people engaging with, or posting, extremist content online has increased. This has been put down to Kiwis becoming more vulnerable to capture by radical ideologies during lockdown.

During this lockdown, Netsafe received its highest number of reports, including scam and financial fraud, as well as reports of misinformation and hate speech.

Reports of misinformation and hate speech, which were often seen as an early point of connection with extremist content, were up 65 per cent on the number of instances reported outside of lockdown.

“People get drawn into extremist content sometimes through misinformation, or through hate speech,” Netsafe chief executive Martin Cocker said.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP QAnon and the Proud Boys have drawn attention to these movements, and how online activity can lead to physical violence, such as the riots on the US Capitol in January. (File photo)

But it was difficult to respond to these reports, as they often fell in the grey space between harmful and protected speech.

Reports of harmful online behaviour rose during the 2020 lockdown, and never returned to pre-pandemic levels. They rose again during this latest round of restrictions.

Cocker said when people spent more time online, they had greater exposure to risk. During lockdown, people were online more, he said, adding that they also had more time to report incidents to Netsafe.

“People are having more negative experiences and feeling more negative about the internet, but I’m certain that people are getting more skilled.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Netsafe chief executive Martin Cocker says misinformation and hate speech could be an early connection point for people to be drawn into online extremism.

“It’s just not fast enough to outdo the risks and the efforts that are made by cyber criminals.”

Recent years have seen a rise in the far right, with online extremist content and online hate-motivated speech being a core part of the movement. QAnon and the Proud Boys have drawn attention to these movements, and how online activity can lead to physical violence, such as the riots on the US Capitol in January.

Following the 2019 attack on two Christchurch mosques, which was livestreamed and disseminated on social media platforms, the Government bolstered its online monitoring and response capabilities.

DIA head of digital safety Jared Mullen said the monitoring of online activity showed Kiwis were particularly vulnerable to engaging with, posting, and sharing extremist content during lockdown.

OFLC Jared Mullen says Kiwis are not exempt from online extremism, and they have become more vulnerable during lockdown.

“People who are experiencing isolation, depression, fatigue, a loss or relevance or importance, can really be drawn to some of these online theories,” he said.

Kiwis were feeling tired and vulnerable during this latest round of lockdowns, which began in August.

Those monitoring the online world always expected to see a rise in online harm during lockdown, as people spent more time online.

During last year’s lockdown, Netsafe was inundated with requests from people needing support with a wide range of issues, including online bullying, misinformation, threatening behaviour, and hate speech.

But the number of people either engaging with or posting harmful or extremist content this lockdown was unprecedented.

When it came to extremist content, Mullen said there had been specific features emerging in New Zealand during the past couple of months.

The most common, and loudest voice, continued to be that of right-wing extremists.

Similar to other countries, New Zealand was now seeing less niche extremism, and more cross-pollination between extremist ideologies. There had been a convergence of movements centred on anti-vax, anti-government, right-wing, and white nationalist extremism.

Jose Luis Magana/AP Recent years have seen a rise in the far right, with online extremist content and online hate-motivated speech being a core part of the movement.

This trend had been emerging since the beginning of the year, and had been reinforced in the past eight weeks.

It started with people being attracted to a narrative about personal freedom and validation, Mullen said.

“But extremists are very clever, they often use that as a hook, to start dragging people down quite a staunch anti-government route, perhaps a religious route, or a white supremacist route.”

Anti-lockdown protests showed what this looked like in the physical world, with lockdown protests led by conspiracy theorist Billy Te Kahika and Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki.

After the latest lockdown was announced in August, Te Kahika and Vinny Eastwood organised an anti-lockdown protest, which attracted those supporting a range of ideologies, including anti-vaxxers, anti-media and anti-establishment groups, and anti-1080 protestors.

“I do worry about that, especially when we've had folks that have sacrificed a lot, lost a lot, and are easy prey for people who really just want to prop up their own sense of self-importance,” Mullen said.

Recent DIA-commissioned research on New Zealand’s online extremist ecosystem has allowed the department to better monitor and respond to these emerging trends in Kiwis’ online behaviour.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Since the attacks on two Christchurch mosques in 2019, the Department of Internal Affairs has been monitoring online extremism, with a dedicated department.

The report showed New Zealand was experiencing many of the same issues with online extremism as other countries. This included a prominence in far-right extremism, which was spread across mainstream social media, and increasingly moving to alt-tech platforms like Telegram, Gab and Parler.

And while Kiwis posted less extremist content than their US counterparts, on a per capita basis, they posted more than those in the UK and Australia.

While the ecosystem was constantly evolving, this report – the first of its kind in New Zealand – gave DIA a baseline to work from.