Confirmed Kāwhia Covid-19 case prompts calls to local medical clinic, concern for elderly residents

One person who tested positive had visited Waikato Hospital's ED, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said in the October 6 update.

Kāwhia’s lone medical centre fielded calls all morning as news broke of a local Covid case, though some on the streets weren’t too concerned.

The positive community case in the west coast Waikato township was one of two reported outside the alert level 3 boundary on Wednesday, the second being in Karāpiro, near Cambridge.

Kāwhia is 43km from Raglan – where recent community cases have been confirmed – and will have a testing station open on Thursday at the Maketū Marae.

Kāwhia Medical and Health Services Centre registered nurse Kirsty Newton had been taking calls all Wednesday morning.

Tom Lee/Stuff Kāwhia is a small town on the Waikato west coast, south of Raglan.

“People are worried,” she told Stuff.

More than 65 per cent of Kāwhia residents have received one dose of the Pfizer vaccination, she said – this compares to 35 per cent district-wide.

“We’re keen to get that number up.”

TOM LEE/STUFF Kāwhia medical and health services centre was fielding calls all morning from clients about the latest Covid-19 case.

Dr John Burton wanted people to take advantage of the testing centre and the vaccination.

But Tahi Bazirk, whom Stuff spoke to on the street, said he would “rather get a face tattoo, before I get a vaccine.”

Tom Lee/Stuff “A lot of people come here to retire, so I am concerned for them,” Kāwhia community board Chairman Dave Walsh said.

Kāwhia Community Board chair, Dave Walsh was thinking of the town’s older residents.

“There are a lot of elderly people here, a lot of people come here to retire, so I am concerned for them,” he said.

“There’s been a big vaccination drive here before, so please get tested.

“We’re a community, everyone knows everyone, they will be there for one another.”

TOM LEE/STUFF Kāwhia was quiet on Wednesday, but that's business as usual for the west coast town.

The township of Kāwhia is south of Raglan Harbour and is about 40km southwest of Hamilton. Its population is 300.

Ōtorohanga district Mayor Max Baxter confirmed the Kāwhia positive case earlier on Wednesday.

“I got the call from my chief executive, who got the call from the Defence Force.”

He said it might prompt a turnaround for the region’s low vaccination rates.

“There has been [low take-up] and that’s really, really disappointing. If there’s a positive, it’s going to open people’s eyes.”

He said that while he understood while some people may have been reluctant to get the jab, “the reality is Delta attacks the vulnerable and not vaccinated”

Christel Yardley/Stuff “I got the call from my chief executive, who got the call from the Defence Force,” Ōtorohanga District Mayor Max Baxter said.

“Your liberties are not being taken away by vaccination, it’s Delta that takes people’s liberties away.”

Businesses in the Kāwhia area were reacting to the news and voluntarily instigating level 3 protocols.

Kāwhia Hotel closed its restaurant and bar and was operating under level 3 restrictions until further restrictions.

“We want to keep the community safe, there’s a lot of elderly here. We're taking precautions until we know more,” Doug Saunders said.

The Rusty Snapper Café told customers on its Facebook page that there would be window service, outdoor dining, and takeaways only.

“And please scan, social distance and wear a mask to keep everyone safe! Kia Kaha Kāwhia!”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Delta is making its way down, Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger said.

Local MP, National's Barbara Kuriger, wrote on Facebook that “Delta is now making its way down from the northern parts of Taranaki-King Country after Raglan’s cases at the weekend”.

“I encourage everybody to follow the recommended guidelines from the Ministry of Health. Get tested. Get vaccinated. Do your part.”