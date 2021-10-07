Covid-19: Fear of outbreaks as testing policy changes at Oranga Tamariki facilities

Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis has accepted the recommendations of a ministerial advisory board that inspected Oranga Tamariki.

A youth worker fears changes to Covid-19 testing policies at Oranga Tamariki residential facilities could put youth in state care at risk of contracting the virus.

The residential facility worker, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said young people who were not tested prior to entering a facility were now required to be isolated on-site until a negative test had been returned.

Previously, rangatahi were required to have a negative test before their admission if they had been at a location of interest or if their previous whereabouts weren’t known, she said.

Oranaga Tamariki’s director of Covid response Bill Searle said it followed Ministry of Health guidelines regarding Covid-19 protocols.

“As [ministry] guidelines change, so does our practice to ensure we continue to adhere to public health orders,” Searle said.

Covid-19 testing policy has changed at Oranga Tamariki facilities. (File photo)

Before a young person entered an Oranga Tamariki-run facility, they underwent Covid-19 screening and if the young person agreed, a Covid test was taken, he said.

If staff established a Covid-19 risk, contact with the young person was minimised, physical distancing maintained, and they were made to wear a medical-grade face mask while in communal areas, he said.

But the youth worker said the ventilation systems at these facilities were “not appropriate” and the person generally wouldn’t have their own personal bathroom, so they would have to cross through a shared hallway, potentially infecting others in the process.

“No one's come in to look at our building and see if it can manage someone isolated. No one's done that. 100 percent, an outbreak is a given now.”

Searle said without knowing the specific provider the concerns were about, Oranga Tamariki couldn't directly respond to specific questions regarding this.

While staff were provided personal protective equipment (PPE), they had not been trained in proper protocols and “misuse was normal”, the worker said.

Glove and PPE removal was not “done correctly or safely,” adequate gowns were not provided, and staff had not been trained in infection control or proper handwashing protocols, she said.

“Obviously the youth who are on site and staff are placed at undue risk and this process is poorly thought out.”

A youth worker says residential facilities are not fit to isolate potentially Covid-19 positive young people. (File photo)

Searle said community health services contracted by district health boards supported providers with PPE training.

“The health and wellbeing of our young people and staff, including those involved with our providers, are a priority,” he said.

Public Service Association national organiser for Oranga Tamariki Scott Taylor said it was vital children in care – and the people delivering that care – were “kept safe”.

“With the sheer nature of the Delta variant, it's a real risk, and I don't think these facilities are best used like purpose-built facilities for managing isolation and quarantine,” Taylor said.

It would be a “worst-case scenario” if a young person contracted Covid-19, because it would not only affect other vulnerable rangatahi, but put staff members’ whānau at risk too, he said.

“If staff don’t feel safe, then how do they practice safely?”