Confusion over new Covid rules for events led to needless cancellations

Isaac Theatre Royal chief executive Bob Mangan said the new rules mean the theatre could hold events for up to 600 people. (File photo)

Large events can now return for much of New Zealand after the 100-person limit for conferences and entertainment venues has been scrapped.

But the new Covid-19 rules were so confusing that some events had been needlessly cancelled.

Theatre bosses and events industry leaders welcomed the new rules, announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday and introduced on Wednesday, but said they needed more clarity on exactly how they will work in practice.

Previously under alert level two, theatres and event centres could only hold events of up to 100 people with one metre social distancing between seated patrons. The new rules have no cap on attendance as long as patrons are seated and socially distanced.

Supplied Business Events Industry Aotearoa chief executive Lisa Hopkins believes the rule changes are a positive step.

This means a 1200-seat venue like the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch can now hold events for up to 600 socially-distanced people rather than the previous cap of just 100 people.

Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) chief executive Lisa Hopkins said the new rules meant larger events can go ahead for the first time since the latest lockdown began in August. BEIA is the official association of the New Zealand conference industry.

But, said Hopkins, confusion over the new rules meant some events were lost.

“One of the things I do regret is that the initial lack of clarity meant there were some events that have already made the decision not to proceed, which is a real shame because they perhaps could have gone ahead,” she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch has been closed to major events since the latest Covid-19 lockdown began in August.

“But there is now assurance and confidence that larger scale events can continue to go forward.

“All events were looking doubtful, but this means the larger events can still proceed.”

TW Events and Incentives manager Adam Reinsfield said confusion over the new rules had led to the postponement of a 600-person business awards event planned for Invercargill next week.

He said confusion over whether the removal of the 100-person limit applied to events as well as hospitality venues meant the Southland Business Excellence Awards were postponed.

“There seems to be different guidelines for hospitality, social gatherings and event venues,’’ he said.

“There is a lot of confusing information that doesn’t seem succinct and is open to misinterpretation. We need more clarity.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A new show, Hir, is opening on the main stage of Circa Theatre in Wellington for the first time since the latest Covid-19 outbreak began.

Sally-Ann Coates, general manager of Events and Venues Association of NZ (EVANZ) that represents over 100 theatres, stadia and event centres across the country, said they were waiting on the Government to answer a series of detailed questions about the new rules.

“It has been really, really confusing,’’ she said. “It would have been nice to have ironed out these things beforehand.”

She said they had asked the Government if the new rules apply to standing events like concerts and if food kiosks could open during rugby games. Industry leaders also wanted clarification on who would police the new rules.

But the scrapping of the attendance cap was a “positive step” that gave the events industry more certainty, said Coates.

“We always felt there was an opportunity to have more people in larger venues with a limit based on the size of the venue. It sounds like the Government has taken notice of that and that is where we are going.”

STUFF Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announces 39 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Circa Theatre treasurer and councillor Gavin Rutherford said their Wellington venue could only expand capacity slightly under the new rules.

The theatre’s main auditorium can only hold about 100 people with social distancing and the second auditorium can hold 40. But he said the new rules meant they could hold shows in both spaces at the same time without worrying about a 100 people capacity limit in the foyer.

Isaac Theatre Royal chief executive Bob Mangan said the events industry needed more notice of rule changes because they were making decisions with large financial risks.

George Heard/Stuff The Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch could run at half capacity under the new rules. (File photo)

Under the limited capacity, the theatre could host film screenings for the New Zealand International Film Festival if it is held later this month, but it would not be economically viable for the Royal New Zealand Ballet to perform their planned run in mid-November.

WellingtonNZ operates major venues in Wellington including the Opera House, TSB Arena, Shed 6, Wellington Town Hall and the St James Theatre.

Chief executive John Allen said the new rules were helpful. “This has created a more optimistic feeling within the industry than there has been for a while.”

But the requirement to space out audience members meant a venue like the central-city Opera House could only seat approximately 240 people, in a usual capacity of 1381.

Audience members would have distance between them and then likely an empty row of seats between the seated rows.

The Opera House has several events in the coming months, including comedy, music and theatre performances. Allen did not know yet if all events could go ahead with the restrictions.

“We are working hard with the hirers to see whether or how their events can work within these limits.”

With the recent announcement about vaccine passports Allen was hopeful events could swing back into action for the capital's summer season.

“I'd love to have the venues full, I'd love to have the artists employed, I'd love to have the city vibe back with its dynamic energy at its best.”