Covid-19: Five things to expect between now and Christmas, as our coronavirus strategy changes

Rob Bevan is the father of three children. Seven weeks into Auckland’s lockdown, he’s about ready to see the back of them. “I can’t wait for them to go back to school.”

But Bevan is also an intensive care specialist at Middlemore Hospital and, right now, he is deeply nervous. Among those who are fully vaccinated, Covid-19 is proving to be a largely preventable disease, he says. Less than half our population is double-dosed. “That is not enough, by any stretch,” Bevan says. “If Covid swept, unchecked, through our population at the rate that it is now in Australia, that would overwhelm our system.”

You don’t have to be the vice-president of the Intensive Care Society in Australia and New Zealand, as Rob Bevan is, to share his dilemma. The overwhelming sentiment from Aucklanders who talked to Stuff ahead of Monday’s announcement that the city would slowly phase out of level three, was trepidation, despite a wish for normality. “I just want to stay safe,” one woman said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Less than half of Aotearoa’s population is fully vaccinated.

The first set of changes to level 3 are small but signal a hefty shift in the government’s response. Just a few weeks after saying she believed it was possible to get back to zero cases, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that a change in approach had begun. The government still wanted to contain and control the virus “as much as possible” but a transition was always on the cards once vaccinations began. “Our Delta outbreak has accelerated that transition.”

What does that transition look like in practice? And will things get worse before they get better?

Prepare for the long haul

Under the Government’s three-step ‘road map’ announced on Monday, with at least a week at each step, the fastest Auckland could step down to some form of level 2 is three weeks.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield indicated during the briefing, however, that it could take significantly longer than that. “This is the important feature of this next four to eight weeks, is being methodical and step-wise and doing it safely.”

Those comments are based on what’s likely to happen with vaccination rates over that timeframe. The huge glut of people who got their first dose during level 4 are due for their second dose over the next three weeks, which should quickly drive the fully-vaccinated rate to about 70 per cent of the eligible population.

But with the country only just now hitting 80 per cent for first doses, it’s at least another six weeks before Aotearoa hits the bare minimum rate that most modelling assumes we need, and even longer until we hit 90 per cent – if we get there at all.

Te Pūnaha Matatini Covid modeller Shaun Hendy says Aucklanders should brace for a long wait. “The next steps in the plan, which involve reopening retail and even some hospitality, really won’t be safe until the vaccination programme is very well advanced. This will probably not be the case until well into November.”

It will be an especially tough wait for businesses, who have already asked for additional financial support. Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen says every week at level 3 brings a deterioration in business confidence and resilience, especially with no specific date or other target to aim for.

Each week Auckland spends in level 3 costs the country $266 million in lost GDP, he says. Even for areas at level 2, the restrictions on hospitality are costing that industry about 30 per cent in revenue. “[There could be] a bunch more people who would have to lose their jobs because the wage subsidy just doesn’t cover it … when you have overheads to pay out but no revenue coming in.”

Kathryn George/Stuff The higher vaccination rates go, the more likely the country will be able to keep the Covid-19 outbreak under control.

Prepare for case numbers to go up

Almost everyone Stuff spoke to says the chance of stepping down through the stages of the road map without an increase in cases and community spread beyond Auckland is next to none.

Even before Monday, the situation in Auckland was “inherently unstable”, University of Canterbury mathematician and Covid modeller Michael Plank says. “The number of ‘mystery’ cases popping up in hospitals, essential workers, outside the Auckland boundary, and so on, suggests that it is going to be difficult to contain the outbreak at level 3 and case numbers are likely to increase.”

The unknown element is the size of that increase. The way case numbers have bounced around day by day has made it difficult for Plank and his colleagues to estimate the effective reproduction rate of the virus in Auckland – how many new cases each case creates. “That said, the weekly average number of cases has been clearly trending upwards so I think it’s safe to say that [the rate] is greater than one,” Plank says. How much greater – and therefore how quickly cases could rise – “remains uncertain”.

But he says we only have to look to Victoria in Australia, which has a population of 6.7 million, as a real-world model of what we could expect to see happen here if restrictions are eased too quickly and case numbers begin to multiply.

Supplied University of Canterbury mathematician and Covid modeller Michael Plank

Victoria’s vaccination rates are very similar to New Zealand’s: about 82 per cent of the state’s population has had one dose (compared to about 80 per cent here) and 52 per cent are fully vaccinated. “They’ve gone from something like 20 cases a day to 1500, in the space of six weeks,” Plank says.

That’s the scenario that frightens Rob Bevan at Middlemore Hospital.

There are about 100 Covid patients in intensive care in Victoria, which has about 450 fully equipped ICU beds, and case numbers are still growing every day. Melbourne hospitals are already reporting being under pressure.

New Zealand’s Health Ministry puts the number of staffed ICU beds here at 324, with about 70 per cent occupancy – leaving fewer than 100 beds spare in a best-case scenario. The ministry has estimated that number could “surge” to about 550 but that would not be to a best-practice standard of care, Bevan says.

“That leads to a crisis model of care… That’s the sort of model we have seen in the worst-hit parts of the world.”

Once restrictions are eased, or even before then, the number of Covid patients arriving at New Zealand hospitals will depend entirely on vaccination. The vaccines not only slow the rate of spread; they blunt the effects of the virus, keeping people alive and out of hospital, he says.

“Our vaccination status is going to decide how this plays out in New Zealand.”

So too, will the speed at which restrictions are eased. Immunologist Dianne Sika-Paotonu, who is also associate dean (Pacific) at Otago University, already worries the shift is “high-risk”. “The consequences of any premature changes, given our vaccination rates at the moment, along with the adverse impact for our vulnerable communities, will be dire.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Masking is now much more a part of our everyday lives.

Prepare to mask up, all the time

Even if looser restrictions return later this year, mask mandates are likely to stay in force, Auckland University associate professor of public health Collin Tukuitonga says. Until now, the only mandated use of masks at level 1 was for public and mass transport. Expect to see masks at school, at work, in supermarkets and other shops, and at events - whenever those can happen again - for the foreseeable future, Tukuitonga says. “Masking will have to remain, particularly indoors... While it’s kind of a foreign thing to Kiwis, it’s become part of the way we live and work.”

Tukuitonga, together with Michael Baker and other university colleagues, is calling for a national ‘mask strategy’ as part of a set of measures they have outlined to improve Auckland’s – and New Zealand’s – chances of retaining control of the virus.

“[Masks] aren’t as effective as vaccines but they do greatly reduce transmission,” Baker says. A co-ordinated approach to masking would help make sure people are using the right masks and wearing them properly. “We’ve moved past the stage of just wrapping some fabric around your mouth. You do need to carefully choose what you use.”

Moving swiftly on some public health measures would give the Government leeway to loosen others up, Baker says. The group advocates vaccine mandates for anyone wanting to cross the Auckland border, as well as certain groups of workers, including healthcare, retail and hospitality staff.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Improved ventilation of classrooms and mandatory vaccination of teachers are likely to be part of life when schools return from the term break later this month.

Prepare for school to look different

Masking and vaccination are two crucial elements that will let schools reopen safely at the start of term four, both principals and public health experts say.

Schools are waiting on advice from the education and health ministries but Tukuitonga says there are several things he hopes to see when students do return. “I would insist on teachers being fully vaccinated. I would test them regularly. I would look at public health measures like masks and students being put at a distance from each other.”

Auckland Secondary School Principals Association president Steven Hargreaves believes that “by and large”, a vaccine mandate for teachers would go down well with teachers themselves, as well as parents and students.

“I would love to have the support from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education to say that teachers should be vaccinated. We work in crowded environments with hundreds, if not thousands, of people.”

Otago University public health researcher Julie Bennett says schools overseas have shown that a return to class can be done safely. In San Francisco, there have been no school-based outbreaks since children returned a month ago, which Bennett puts down to measures such as universal masking, high rates of vaccination among teachers and their students, and good classroom ventilation.

New Zealand’s classrooms generally rely on natural ventilation but that rarely happens in practice, she says. “The first measure is to open all the windows and doors to bring in as much outdoor air as possible… and if it’s too cold, doing what we call purge ventilation – opening all the doors for 15 minutes every hour.”

Victoria has bought 51,000 portable high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtering units and New Zealand could look at doing something similar, she says.

As well as physical safety, Hargreaves especially worries about the psycho-social effects of children and teenagers spending nine weeks in lockdown. Some students have thrived; most just made do. “Our counsellors report a big spike each time we return to school – and that’s happened four times now – that they are super-busy dealing with students.”

With only a few weeks before final assessments, high schools will be in catch-up mode. “[We’ll] teach as fast as we can, as hard as we can, with extra tutorials, and evenings and weekends to support the students to catch up on portfolio work.” Hargreaves also thinks that many schools will do away with the traditional early last day of class for senior students before they go on study leave, in favour of keeping students at school to benefit from extra hands-on teaching.

School-leavers are also likely to miss out on many of the usual rites of passage – graduation dinners, prize-giving, leaver’s jerseys and magazines. “They might sound like small things [but] some of that stuff isn’t happening and it’s really sad.”

Those, of course, are the students who do return.

Stuff analysis has found that after every lockdown, there is a lag in students returning to school that increases the lower the school’s decile is. After the Auckland lockdown in August 2020 – which was much shorter than the current lockdown – attendance at decile 10 schools returned to normal within a week. At decile 1 schools, it took an extra four school weeks.

The prospect that some students simply won’t come back to school at all this year is a “big concern” for many schools, Hargreaves says. “The length of this lockdown means there’s an even greater chance of low attendance next term. Add to that the fear of Delta – parents are going to be wary about letting their kids go to school… A lot of our schools are right amongst the outbreak.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dianne Sika-Paotonu is an immunologist and senior lecturer in pathology and molecular medicine at Otago Medical School, Wellington.

Prepare for a Covid Christmas

Plenty of the rhetoric this week – including the announcement of vaccine certificates for people wanting to attend summer festivals – has focused on the promise of a summer like New Zealand enjoyed last year. Families and whānau were able to gather for Christmas and head away for holidays all over the country. Large events went ahead with no gathering restrictions.

“We’re looking forward to a summer where we can enjoy freedoms and our ticket to that is vaccination,” Ashley Bloomfield said at Monday’s briefing. “The next four to eight weeks into early December will be critical.”

Michael Baker warns that last summer in New Zealand was “exceptional”. “It’s going to be hard imagining that returning.”

And Collin Tukuitonga believes it would “take a miracle” for Auckland, and maybe other parts of the country, to have a Christmas completely free of restrictions. “We will have Covid cases in New Zealand at Christmas-time. The optimistic scenario is that it’s contained – we will no doubt have some restrictions in place, it just depends on how many cases there are.”

That might mean limits on indoor gatherings, or families being able to travel between regions to reunite. The office Christmas party seems unlikely. If Auckland remains stuck at step one or two of the roadmap, that would mean a bubble Christmas – or socially distanced Christmas in the park.

Brad Olsen at Infometrics expects that even if restrictions are looser by Christmas and early January, people will behave more cautiously. “I think for New Zealanders, Covid-19 is more real now than ever before.” He foresees a Christmas spent close to home. “They’re going to go to the beach rather than a big road trip.”

Any kind of normalcy will take patience, Dianne Sika-Paotonu says. “If we’re not careful, we’re at risk of misstepping at a time where there’s considerable risk for Aotearoa-New Zealand.” While people might ache for freedom, she urges them to consider those most likely to get hurt if the country moves too fast. With the situation on a knife-edge, how we approach the transition “will reveal our moral compass as a society”.