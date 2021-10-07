'How will I manage?': Pregnant woman's fears after husband's MIQ denial

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has decided on a pilot for a self-isolation MIQ trial where people can isolate at home.

“Family – where life begins & love never ends”, is stencilled on Shirly Espedido’s​ wall.

But the closest her husband is likely to get to the birth of their second child is the beaming Father’s Day photo propped on the hearth.

Thirty-two weeks pregnant, the 33-year-old is facing giving birth with no family support. Husband Utpol Ghosh​ is stuck in Canada with an MIQ emergency allocation rejection letter and no way home.

“I’m thinking, how will I manage?” said Espedido, hugging 17-month-old Pol Elijah and tugging out tissues to stem the tears. “If it’s me alone, maybe I could go to the hospital by myself. But I have a son and I just don’t know where to keep him. I don’t have family here.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Shirly Espedido’s husband is stuck in Canada and has been denied an emergency allocation to get into MIQ. She worries how she will manage the birth alone, and who will look after her son Pol Elijah when the baby comes.

Ghosh left Wellington for a 3-month dream cheffing job in June, before MIQ spots became as rare as gold nuggets. Hours of computer refreshes, three failed MIQ lotteries and two declined emergency allocations later he’s still there.

Espedido – a dementia carer – even tried to bring in her mother from the Philippines to help. Now she’s out of ideas, and running out of time.

“It’s really stressful. It’s a really hard time for us. We need support, especially from a husband.”

Supplied Stranded in Canada, the closest Utpol Ghosh is likely to get to the birth of his second child is the family photo on the hearth.

Espedido is adding her voice to the call of pregnant Aucklander Roshni Sami, who wants pregnancy to be made an MIQ emergency allocation criteria.

Sami is taking the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to court in an attempt to get her stranded husband home.

“If there is a category for bereavement, there should be a category as well for deliveries,” Espedido said.

Since October 30, 2020, MIQ has received 229 applications involving a pregnant person. Of those, 23 were approved; 70 were declined; and 136 are in progress, were cancelled or were incomplete.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Pregnant Aucklander Roshni Sami is taking MBIE to court to challenge their refusal to grant her husband an MIQ voucher to return home. She wants pregnancy included as an MIQ emergency allocation criteria.

Across the Tasman, Shannon Parris​ and her partner Carl Robertson are also running out of hope.

They’ve been trying to move home to Palmerston North, where their families are from, since they found out they were pregnant in May.

They’ve exhausted every avenue. Their latest MIQ emergency allocation application was rejected just yesterday.

“It’s been awful,” Parris said.

“I feel like we’re being robbed of this pregnancy. It should be an exciting time for us but all it’s been is stress and anxiety and unknown.”

Parris needs to return by the end of October to still be able to fly and organise midwifery care.

Their Gold Coast rental has just been sold, giving them six weeks to find a new home.

“Do we risk everything and just hope to God that in the next six weeks we can find our way home? We’re just at the mercy of MIQ at the moment.

“Just waiting and hoping for the best, but really expecting the worst.”

There is currently no emergency allocation criteria specifically for pregnant women, or their partners, who are stuck overseas.

Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Megan Main, earlier said a specific pregnancy support category was not needed, as it could be covered by the exception allowing people to return to provide critical care for a dependent.

That is the category under which both Sami’s and Espedido’s husbands were rejected.

Asked if it was acceptable that MIQ capacity was denying women maternity support from their husbands, or the right to give birth in their own country, Minister for Women Jan Tinetti said she was very sympathetic to anyone in “this very difficult situation”.

However, she would not say whether she supported creating a pregnancy emergency allocation criteria for MIQ, referring queries to Covid response minister Chris Hipkins.