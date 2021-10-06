Covid-19: Nationwide 'vaccination day' push announced for October 16

Have you come across some claims on the internet about injuries or deaths from the Covid-19 vaccine?

The Government will keep vaccination clinics open all day and into the evening next Saturday in a nationwide push to get more people vaccinated by October 16.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the next week and a half would be “critical” to boosting vaccination rates ahead of a National Day of Action for vaccination planned for October 16.

He has asked business leaders, media, and community groups to take part in the vaccine drive.

“We need to pull out all the stops to increase our vaccination rates. It has never been more urgent,” he said on Wednesday.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff More than half of those aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

He asks everyone to speak to friends and family who have not yet been vaccinated and ensure they are getting “reliable, honest” information.

“On that day, we will have vaccine clinics open throughout Aotearoa all day and into the evening. A bit like Election Day, we will be asking all our political and civic leaders to contribute to a big collective effort to turn people out,” he said.

More than half of those aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated and more than 80 per cent have had at least one dose.

“We all have a role to play in getting our vaccination rates up,” he said.

“Our message to the 80 per cent of the eligible population who have had their first dose is this: your job is not done. Please get your second dose, and help us reach those who have not yet come forward to be vaccinated.”

There are 350,000 appointments available next week with more space at general practices. District Health Boards were also working to make more vaccination appointments.

National Party leader Judith Collins said she supported the drive. Deputy party leader Shane Reti, who works as a GP, was in Northland administering vaccinations, she added.

The Ministry of Health is also advising New Zealanders to consider a shorter gap between doses of the Pfizer vaccine than the current standard of six weeks.

Reducing the gap between doses to at least three weeks means more people can be fully vaccinated sooner, increasing our community immunity.

The two doses of the Pfizer vaccine must be given at least three weeks apart.

In August, the standard gap between first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine was extended from three weeks to six weeks to allow us to give one dose (partial protection) to a larger number of people faster.

Since that time, the Delta outbreak has increased the risk of contracting Covid-19 for everyone in New Zealand and increased the urgency for people to be vaccinated as soon as possible.