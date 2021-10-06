Covid-19: Positive case who died at Middlemore Hospital was part of church cluster

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announces that a patient with Covid-19 at Middlemore Hospital has died.

A man in his 50s who died while being treated for Covid-19 at Middlemore Hospital was a member of Māngere’s Assembly of God Church, an Auckland councillor has confirmed.

It is the 28th death in New Zealand since the virus was first reported in early 2020.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley said she had been helping out at a mass vaccination event with some members of the church when the news broke.

She said it was heartbreaking to watch the news circulate, and it was a reminder not to be complacent about Covid-19.

“It made it all the more real for people that Covid is real, and it’s in our community. We can't think it's not going to affect us, it is, and there will be more deaths.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff A person being treated for Covid-19 has died in Middlemore Hospital (file photo).

“I believe his wife is also in critical condition. That's going to be devastating for their community. People need to see this and know they need to do something.”

Later on Wednesday, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said the man had underlying health conditions.

He spent 40 days in Middlemore Hospital’s intensive care unit, after being admitted on August 27.

“His family is being supported by their church and community,” McElnay said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announced the death at Middlemore Hospital at Wednesday’s press conference.

“Our thoughts are with his whānau at this deeply sad time.”

The Ministry of Health said it would like to recognise the family’s loss and offered its deepest sympathies

A spokeswoman for Counties Manukau Health said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the patient, as well as all our team members involved in the patient’s care”.

Mayor Phil Goff said all Aucklanders would be saddened to hear of the man’s death.

“Our support and sympathy is with their family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Goff said the death showed just how much of a danger Covid-19 posed – and the need for all eligible Aucklanders to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination is the best tool we have to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our community safe.”

It comes as 39 new cases of the Delta virus were announced in the community.

Thirty of those are in Auckland and nine are in Waikato.

Meanwhile, 32 people remain in hospital being treated for the virus. Seven of those are either in intensive care or high dependency units.

The death at Middlemore Hospital is the second related to the current Delta outbreak.

In September, a woman in her 90s died at North Shore Hospital.

At the time, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed her condolences to the family and loved ones of the woman who died.

“Every death is a reminder of the damage Covid-19 can cause when it gets into our community.

“Our older New Zealanders and those with underlying health issues are by far the most at risk from the virus and one of the reasons lockdowns are such an important tool to stop its spread.”