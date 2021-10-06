MIQ's 'bureaucratic madness' puts Southland mums at risk

Mums and babies with birth complications will need to be sent out of Southland for surgery as the specialist surgeon and clinical director for the Obstetrics and Gynaecology service at Southland Hospital struggles to gain entry into New Zealand.

Southland Hospital’s maternity unit may be downgraded because its clinical director can’t get back into New Zealand.

Dr Jim Faherty, who runs the hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology service, has been trying to return home to his family and his important job for a month, but can’t get a spot in Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ).

He's frustrated with the opaque, clunky and time-consuming emergency allocation process and is struggling to understand why the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment doesn’t recognise his role as critical.

This is despite a letter from the Southern District Health Board chief executive Chris Fleming explaining why the specialist surgeon is urgently needed back in Southland where maternity services are “precarious”.

Faherty is on his third application for emergency MIQ allocation, after an unsuccessful appeal, and has joined the queue in the last three MIQ lotteries, to no avail.

After losing his mum in March and being unable to attend her funeral in the United States, Faherty’s father was admitted to a US hospital in a serious condition in August, where he was diagnosed with terminal cancer and renal failure, with six months left to live.

Fleming wrote that the DHB discouraged staff from travelling, but given the emotional impact of Faherty’s situation, decided it was extremely important he be allowed to see his family in the US.

Faherty and management understood that he would be eligible for two of the emergency allocation categories outlined on the MIQ website – namely, the category related to delivering critical public or health and disability service and the one for New Zealand residents visiting terminal family members.

Supplied Dr Jim Faherty has been struggling to return to New Zealand where he runs Southland's only secondary birthing unit.

The longer he is away, the longer wait lists for specialised surgeries grows.

With another doctor set to leave in October, Faherty said his already short-staffed department would be down to 1.8 FTE (from 5FTE) and the logistics of downgrading Southland Hospital’s maternity unit to a primary facility was being “seriously discussed”.

Fleming also raised concerns about the Southland service in September, given the maternity unit was carrying nine midwife vacancies.

MIQ joint head Megan Main said the category Faherty applied under was only for people who were starting a new critical job in New Zealand.

All applications for emergency were assessed on a case by case basis, she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Southland National MP Joseph Mooney says he’s speechless that a critical worker like Dr Jim Faherty isn’t being granted an emergency MIQ allocation.

“There is no guarantee that an applicant who fits within the set criteria will receive an emergency allocation as it depends on the number of applicants and available places.”

Southland National MP Joseph Mooney called the situation “bureaucratic madness”.

If sports teams were being allowed into the country, surely critical staff should be too – particularly for an already stretched regions like Southland, he said.

Invercargill National MP Penny Simmonds said Faherty’s case was obviously an emergency situation.

“A person should be able to go home and care for their dying family,” she said.

Although the MIQ team were probably overrun with requests, “the reality is we need more spaces,” Simmonds said.

She felt that trusted medical professionals should be trusted to self-isolate at home – which would take pressure off MIQ beds – and suggested doctors should be included in the upcoming self-isolation trial for business travellers.

Labour List MP for Invercargill Dr Liz Craig said the MIQ system had kept New Zealanders safe but capacity constraints meant that, at times, it was difficult for skilled workers to enter the country.

“This is one of the reasons why the Government is exploring alternative MIQ options, including trialling a Self-Isolation Pilot later this year,” she said.

When approached by constituents, her office made sure people had all the relevant information, and had at times also referred their situation on to the Minister’s office in Wellington,” Craig said.

Faherty has submitted an application for the self-isolation trial, supported by the DHB.