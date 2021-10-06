Government suggests shorter vaccine dose gap in response to Delta

The Ministry of Health is asking people to consider a shorter gap between their Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

With many people waiting in the six-week interim between Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Government is now suggesting shortening the gap to become fully vaccinated sooner.

In response to the ongoing Delta outbreak, the Ministry of Health told New Zealanders on Wednesday they should consider a shorter gap between doses of the Pfizer vaccine than the current six-week standard.

A Ministry spokesperson said reducing the gap to at least three weeks meant more people could be fully vaccinated sooner, increasing community immunity.

“The Delta outbreak has increased the risk of contracting Covid-19 for everyone in New Zealand and increased the urgency for people to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

The two doses of the Pfizer vaccine must be given at least three weeks apart.

In August the standard gap between the doses was extended from three weeks to six weeks to allow health authorities to give the partial protection of one dose to a larger number of people faster.

Now that many people had already had their first dose and vaccination capacity had ramped up there was the ability to administer more jabs to those post the three-week mark.

Vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris said it was a pragmatic move by the Ministry to adjust the recommended time period, and it shouldn’t affect the efficacy of the vaccine.

“I know a lot of people want to bring theirs forward and hopefully this gives them confidence to go ahead and get their second one.”

“It’s more about having a minimum gap that’s really important and three weeks is the minimum gap.”

Petousis-Harris said there was “an enormous amount of data” available from other countries that showed the three-week gap was effective.

“This is well inline with the first principles of vaccinology. If you think about how we use vaccines in our routine schedule, it’s frequently a one or two-dose prime, and then come along a bit later with a booster.”

“It’s quite a normal practice.”

She hoped it would get the national vaccine numbers up more quickly so that there would be increased protection in light of the Delta strain outbreak.

“We want to see as many people with two doses as soon as possible.”

Petousis-Harris noted that the three-week gap was always an option for individuals, but it was the Government that stretched it out to a six-week recommendation for capacity reasons.