ICU plan won't work for endemic Covid-19 due to staff shortages, expert says

The Covid-19 Response Minister says “it has never been more urgent” that people get vaccinated.

New Zealand’s plan for tackling Covid-19 in hospitals won’t work outside an elimination strategy, a leading intensive care specialist says.

It comes as the country's pandemic-related death toll rises to 28, 39 new community cases emerge, and a nationwide push to get more people vaccinated by October 16 is announced.

The Government says it can increase bed capacity during outbreaks, and has had DHBs train 713 non-ICU nurses – which could be doctors, anaesthetists, or ED nurses – to help with the pandemic response.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Capital & Coast has 24 beds in Wellington Hospital’s intensive care unit (pictured), while the Hutt Valley has 15. (file photo)

Intensive care nurses are the key to increasing capacity as they are required around-the-clock to staff beds, but as of September 27 the country is 100 short.

Frontline workers point out those additional resources are existing staff sourced from other areas in the health system during lockdowns, and only available because some clinics are shut down.

“These nurses are not available for endemic Covid without lockdowns,” Dr Andrew Stapleton, chair of the College of Intensive Care Medicine, said.

“So we have no additional ICU nurses, we have 100 missing.”

Wellington and Hutt Valley’s health boards have been warned an increase in critically ill Covid-19 patients would mean other hospital activity would have to stop.

Staff were also being shifted from other hospitals to buffer Auckland’s response – three Wellington ICU nurses had been sent to Auckland DHB for three weeks to help its response, Capital & Coast confirmed.

Very different approaches were required for a pandemic surge of Covid versus endemic Covid-19 – living with the virus long-term, he said.

RNZ / Dom Thomas College of Intensive Care Medicine chair, Andrew Stapleton, left, says there has been no directive to hire more ICU nurses, despite the Government shifting gear to manage “endemic Covid”. He’s pictured here with Susan Cartmell at Hutt Hospital. (File photo).

“For pandemic, which we have been planning for, you can rapidly increase the amount of patients you can look after beyond normal low number of ICU beds you have, as long as there is level 4 lockdown, because that means half the number of ICU beds you use are now empty.”

Being looked after by staff who had received short, sharp training was not the same as being looked after by a non-ICU nurse, Stapleton said.

“And if we get to the stage we need these extra people, we’re in big trouble. Because that means all the ICU beds are full.”

On a “normal day” in New Zealand, there were a total of between 15 and 25 empty beds nationwide able to take emergency patients, he said.

Stapleton, commenting in a national capacity, is also an intensive care specialist and anaesthetist at Hutt Hospital.

An “extremely sobering” report on the impact of a Covid-19 outbreak on Wellington’s hospitals was relayed to Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley health board members on Wednesday, from chair of the joint DHB health systems committee, Sue Kedgley.​

“Basically, the nurses – even at business as usual – we're at capacity in ICU,” Kedgley said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Stapleton wants to know why there has been no directive to hire ICU nurses in the last month, as the Government shifts away from hard lockdowns.

“So if we were to be faced with a significant increase in Covid patients needing ICU, it would result in a suspension of a considerable amount of other activity in the hospital.”

Members heard Capital & Coast cancelled 700 surgeries during lockdown, and Hutt Valley cancelled 109 surgeries.

Stapleton questioned why there had been no directive to hire ICU nurses in the last month, as the Government shifted away from hard lockdowns.

Health boards should be “vigorously recruiting” over the next few months, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health minister Andrew Little said the country could cope “if we filled every vacancy”.

Health Minister Andrew Little said shortages were happening around the world, so importing fully trained ICU nurses was not the answer.

“For any nurse, working in an ICU environment is top of scope for their job, that is why we are training more nurses to work in an ICU environment.”

Little said the country would cope, “if we filled every vacancy” and trained more of the funded cohort of nurses to work in intensive care.