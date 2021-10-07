Covid-19: Gang vaccine plan working to overcome long-standing mistrust

“If that means going to talk to people other people won’t listen to, that’s what Greens do.”

Those working to get gangs vaccinated say these already vulnerable communities have been forgotten by the mainstream system.

They believe a tailor-made strategy, led by trusted leaders, is the only way to address these inequities.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Gang members have had particularly low rates of testing and vaccination up-take due to a range of drivers.

A range of drivers, including racism, poverty and distrust of authority, mean these groups are more likely to contract and transmit Covid-19, as well as less likely to get tested and vaccinated.

In an effort to stop further transmission, public health officials have been working with gang-affiliated community leaders.

Those involved say these people are uniquely positioned to gain the access and trust needed to stop the spread of Covid. Especially, as the country looks to move away from its elimination strategy.

But the political backlash from some quarters has highlighted why these communities have become disconnected from systems, and as a result, more vulnerable to Covid-19.

On Wednesday, news broke of two people with gang connections being granted essential worker status to allow them to cross the Auckland border.

Stuff Harry Tam has been working alongside hard to reach communities to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Waikato’s Mongrel Mob Kingdom president Sonny Fatupaito and Mongrel Mob life member Harry Tam, who is a former senior public servant turned consultant, have both been granted exemptions to get into Auckland and help with contacting and engaging with affected gang communities.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, and the Ministry of Health all backed the decision, saying the top priority was to stop Covid, and get people vaccinated.

But others had suggested the exemptions could be used to move drugs across the border.

Those involved with the strategy to vaccinate hard to reach communities, which are disproportionately Māori and Pasifika, say the new strategy is working.

Gang members and their families have been engaging with Tam and Fatupaito, leading to more testing and vaccinations. But all say a tailor-made programme should have been stood up at the start of the pandemic.

Harry Tam told Stuff the existing mistrust of authority was a barrier to gangs engaging with public health messaging, and the health system generally.

“It’s a community that’s been neglected for three decades. This is where we’re at – these people have had to survive on their own.”

About three weeks ago, Tam received a call from an iwi liaison, asking him to help track down a gang member health authorities believed to be a Covid-19 carrier.

Tam began speaking to members of the community, and encouraging people to get tested. Through this, they identified a number of positive cases.

In one case, the whole family were positive, including a young mum and her nine-month-old baby.

“To see the devastation on her face was heartbreaking,” Tam said.

While some people within gang communities had been proactively tested and vaccinated, there were some members who were either on the fence, or had no intention of getting vaccinated.

When people with pre-existing community relationships appealed to a person’s intelligence, and explained the potential impact on very young and elderly members of the community, the response was positive, Tam said.

“Our communities have been suffering and dying for years of all sorts of illnesses and disease.

“If anything, this should be a lesson to any government that you cannot ignore those communities for as long as we have, because you do it at your own peril.”

Tam said he was risking his own health and safety to do this work, and still he was “demonised”.

.He has been working with hard to reach communities in Auckland, Waikato and Wairarapa.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waikato Mongrel Mob leader Sonny Fatupaito was granted an exemption to cross the Covid-19 border into Auckland.

Fatupaito is also working closely with health officials to get in touch with hard to reach communities.

This work started with a cluster at the Assembly of God Church in Manukau which then extended to a Mongrel Mob Kingdom Chapter based in Auckland.

Mongrel Mob Kingdom spokeswoman said Fatupaito’s in-person presence was needed because “they don’t trust authority, they don’t trust police”.

“He’s the person that people respect ... and when you’re working with the most disenfranchised people in the country who have zero trust for any government department, who do you think they are going to listen to a public official or the leader of the Mongrel Mob Kingdom?”

Those who spoke to Stuff said while police had been involved in the gang liaison work, some had reservations about how police planned to use the data they were gathering.

GP and Māori health expert Dr Rawiri Jansen said including people like Tam and Fatupaito in the Covid-19 response was the best way to make sure public health engagement was successful, and that it stuck.

The distrust in authority was due to their lived experience of being over-policed, incarcerated, and racism that manifested in the health system, policing, corrections, and housing and employment opportunities.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Rawiri Jansen says there are many reasons for gang members not to trust authorities, that’s why someone else needs to do the work.

The Government needed to support trusted members of the community to check on welfare needs first, such as food, rent and phone data, then move onto the public health discussions, he said.

Jansen said this strategy had been working, but it needed to be scaled up, as he feared the number of Covid-19 cases would continue to rise.

“It’s really important that we reach out to get the help that we need to be able to work authentically with different parts of our community.”

Waipareira Trust chief executive John Tamihere said his team had been engaging with gang members, in order to get them vaccinated in clinics, and by mobile teams.

Tamihere’s mobile team has visited one gang chapter to vaccinate members, so far.

Regardless of their background or affiliations, all were encouraged to come to the clinics, he said.

“We are whānau friendly, but no patches and no colours.”

But Tamihere said the system was set up for the Pākeha and Asian middle class. This meant Māori and Pasifika communities, particularly those that were hard to reach, were under-vaccinated.

The most effective way to change that was for mobile teams to go to people, but they were struggling to get data on where to find these people.

“It’s like a fishing expedition.”

Getty Images John Tamihere says hard to reach Māori and Pasifika communities are under-vaccinated due to a lack of a national strategy from the beginning.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tamihere had urged the Government to create carefully tailored strategies for these hard to reach communities, but he had been unsuccessful.

“I find it deeply frustrating and upsetting. It makes one very angry that the people holding all the resources and all the knowledge knew it.”

As vaccination rates rose in the general population, people would rightly demand a lifting of restrictions. “But that exposes us,” he said.

Former police officer and Parole Board member Glenda Hughes said gang members and their families were as entitled as anyone else to receive public health information from whoever was most capable of delivering it.

The fact the people best-placed to engage with these communities were former or current gang members should not be used as a political tool to create hate and fear.

“The only people who can reach the hard-to-reach communities are people who’ve been involved with the hard-to-reach communities,” she said.

Looking forward, Hughes said government agencies needed to build up trust with hard to reach and vulnerable communities, if similar situations were to be avoided in future.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Glenda Hughes is a former police officer and sees the value in community leaders working to get their own communities tested and vaccinated.

Ministry of Health spokesman Blair Cunningham said it was important to have an adaptable response that recognised the needs and context of people impacted by Covid-19.

There was a good level of engagement and co-operation between these providers and the communities they were working with, he said.

The discussion over Tam’s and Fatupaito’s exemptions come two weeks after Stuff revealed at least three gangs had Covid-19 cases in their ranks.

An Auckland Hells Angels prospect had tested positive for the virus and is now inside Jet Park quarantine facility.

A patched Black Power member earlier caught Covid-19 during his brief stint on bail before his recall to Mt Eden prison. It was understood multiple Mongrel Mob members across at least two chapters had also tested positive.

On October 16, the Mongrel Mob, alongside Jansen and associate professor Collin Tukuitonga, will hold an educational program about Covid-19.

The event, at Hopuhopu in Ngāruawahia, would also include a pop-up vaccination site.

Attendees would be required to follow all Covid-19 guidelines, such as mask wearing and two-metre distancing.

Tam returned to Auckland on Wednesday night to continue his engagement. He had also been working with gang communities in Waikato and Wairarapa.

He had also been in discussion with government agencies, including the Ministry of Health and the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet about developing a national gang Covid-19 strategy.