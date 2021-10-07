Covid-19: Vaccinations critical as virus spreading south becomes 'inevitable', say experts

The Covid-19 Response Minister says “it has never been more urgent” that people get vaccinated.

The Government’s call to the nation to pull out all the stops to get vaccinated comes as experts admit Covid-19 is now on its way to becoming endemic throughout New Zealand.

It is “inevitable” that Covid-19 will spread south over the coming months, said Northland physician Dr Nitasha Rimar.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins’ plea to the public to get vaccinated over the next 10 days is indicative that the Government's pandemic strategy is no longer complete elimination of the virus.

Hipkins announced a National Day of Action on October 16 saying “it has never been more urgent” to get vaccinated.

READ MORE:

* ICU plan for 'endemic' Covid-19 won't work due to worker shortages, expert says

* South Canterbury DHB sets up new Covid ward at Timaru Hospital

* Covid-19: France's worst outbreak is unfolding 12 time zones away from Paris



The call came as the Ministry of Health (MOH) advised people to shorten the time between first and second vaccinations from 6 weeks to three weeks.

On Wednesday, 39 community cases were confirmed in Auckland and Waikato, including two new cases outside the current level 3 boundary.

STUFF Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announces 39 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Stuff understands the first cases of Covid-19 in the region, from Hamilton East and Raglan, have gang affiliations and that border crossings exposed them to the virus. On Wednesday, Hipkins said “quite a number” of gang members were infected in the latest cluster, but he did not give a precise figure.

MOH has also announced a person had died at Middlemore Hospital, becoming the 28th fatality since Covid-19 arrived in New Zealand last year.

Dr Rimar said she believes Covid-19 will become widespread and endemic throughout New Zealand over the coming months while travel was possible between the North and South Islands.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Government is urging people to get vaccinated.

“It’s inevitable that it will spread south.”

Public education was vital in helping people understand case numbers could exponentially increase, she said. “It’s not fear-mongering. It’s sharing the awful truth of this virus so we can prevent loss of life.”

She urged New Zealanders to once again come together as a team of five million to get vaccinated.

University of Otago Professor Michael Baker said all New Zealanders should now be prepared to be exposed to the virus.

“We have to assume from now on that when you go out anywhere in New Zealand, you could be exposed. That’s the assumption everyone needs to make from now on.”

Baker said every person needed to be double-dosed by the time they “met” the virus.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said if the virus can travel across the Tasman, it can travel across the Cook Strait.

“Everywhere is vulnerable, but especially those places with limited access to hospital-level care,” said Wiles.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Professor Michael Baker says all New Zealanders should now be prepared to be exposed to the virus.

Christchurch Hospital intensive care (ICU) specialist and Association of Salaried Medical Specialist member Geoff Shaw said hospital staff across the South Island were very concerned health services could be overwhelmed by Covid-19.

Shaw said for every 1000 people infected with Covid-19, 100 could end up in hospital, and 10 in ICU.

Even if 100 per cent of the eligible population were vaccinated that would still leave about 700,000 children under the age of 12 years “to spread Covid around the community”.

Shaw said the target for vaccination needed to be “nothing less than 100 per cent of the eligible population” as those unvaccinated would have a high risk of hospitalisation or death.

This would in turn reduce access to hospital services for people with cancer and other conditions.

Shaw said he could not see how current ICU or acute care capacity will be able to deliver the care people needed, “whichever way you cut” the numbers.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists director Sarah Dalton said all hospitals were planning for a move to endemic Covid-19.

“And even predicating a 90 per cent uptake [of Covid-19 vaccinations], our ICU members are of the view that it needs to be closer to 100 per cent, otherwise we’re just going to be swamped with cases.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Te Kohao Health practice manager Cara Gane Practice Manager outside a swabbing and vaccination centre at their marae in Waikato.

Dr Garry Nixon of the University of Otago, an expert in rural health, was concerned rural health services and patients would experience significant disparities if Covid-19 was established in their communities.

Nixon said general practitioners had expressed concerns that there was not enough capacity to get unwell infectious patients from rural areas to base hospitals.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that it’s going to be challenging. There’s already pressure on the system.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A relieved Danielle Ferguson, 18, following her first vaccination at the vaccination centre at Christchurch Arena on Wednesday night.

Nixon said rural New Zealand could follow a similar pattern to the United States where recent data showed case fatality was higher in rural areas where vaccinations were lower at 45 per cent compared to 60 per cent in the cities.

“It shows if you get Covid-19 living in a rural residence, you are more likely to die than in a city.”

Because of this, Nixon said data breakdowns of rural and urban vaccinations in each DHB would be critical to our preparedness.

The Ministry of Health provided vaccination data for Territorial Local Authorities (TLAs) on Wednesday, but these areas were not exclusively rural or urban, with many including both.

West Coast District Health Board (DHB) general manager Philip Wheble said they have plans in place on how to manage Covid-19 patients both within community and hospital settings.

Wheble said the children’s ward at Te Nīkau, Grey Hospital and Health Centre had temporarily relocated to the critical care unit as it enabled them to activate an isolation ward should it be required.

Canterbury DHB senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 response, Dr Helen Skinner said there were currently 48 ventilators and 36 physical beds within the ICU and children’s high care areas in Christchurch Hospital that could be used in a pandemic response.