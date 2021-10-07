Covid-19: Aviation Security officers sacked for refusing vaccines

Four Aviation Security officers have been dismissed after refusing Covid-19 vaccinations. (File photo)

Four Aviation Security officers are fighting to get their jobs back after being sacked for refusing Covid-19 vaccination shots.

The four, who have name suppression, have taken their employer, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).

Their application for interim reinstatement of their positions was declined in a decision by the authority on October 1.

A date is to be set for them to argue their case for unjustified dismissal and permanent reinstatement.

The four staff members worked at an undisclosed airport that caters for international flights, according to the ERA decision.

They were given notice of termination of their employment on August 26.

Each was told their employment would end on September 27 unless a suitable redeployment opportunity became available.

The termination was based on the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order and the amendment order, which required them to be vaccinated by August 26 to carry out their duties.

The four applicants confirmed they had not been vaccinated by that date. They were on special leave for the notice period that ended on September 27.

The employees argue their work was not covered by the vaccination order as they did not come into contact with incoming international passengers who were then transported to managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ).

Their primary role and duties were security scanning outgoing passengers and carrying out some landside duties, they said in an affidavit.

However, the CAA said they could be required to access parts of the airport that were used by arriving or transiting passengers.

Reference was made to a recent incident where 13 Aviation Security workers were responsible for evacuating an airport due to a suspected explosive device.

The decision says there were interactions about vaccinations between unions and employees at Aviation Security since the beginning of the year, and meetings were held with those involved.

One applicant provided a medical certificate in reference to a medical issue which could take six to twelve months to resolve.

Another had concerns about serious reactions of family members to vaccinations.

On July 5, three of the applicants raised employment relationship problems in relation to alleged bullying by management, misleading conduct about the vaccination requirement and concerns about requirements such as Covid-19 testing.

The allegations of bullying were not accepted.

During a four-hour meeting on August 12 three applicants outlined their views that the vaccination was unsafe and that the amendment order did not cover the applicants.

The same applicants are involved in a judicial review before the High Court for an urgent hearing about whether the amendment order is unlawful.