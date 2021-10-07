Covid-19: Case confirmed in Whangārei, ending Northland's virus-free streak

A weak positive test result returned by an essential worker in Whangārei is under investigation.

A person who returned a weak positive Covid-19 test in Whangārei has now been confirmed as a positive case.

The development on Thursday ends Northland’s virus-free status.

The Auckland-based essential worker returned a weak positive test in routine surveillance at a Whangārei community testing centre on Monday.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff An Auckland-based essential worker has tested positive for the virus after visiting Whangārei. (File photo)

A further test on Thursday returned a positive result, an email from Northland DHB chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain to staff said.

“The ministry's current assessment is that the earlier weak result combined with the positive result today indicate that this case has tested positive early in the individual's infection,” it said.

“Locations of interest in Auckland and Northland will be posted on the Ministry of Health website later this evening.

“Northland DHB has stepped up its screening at Northland hospitals for visitors and patients and has additional testing available.”

A statement from the Ministry of Health said interviews were now underway to confirm the case’s movements.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said the case had likely been caught early, which would help to limit the potential spread of infection.

Denise Piper/Stuff Ayla Campbell decided to get her first vaccine on Thursday at Ngāti Hine Health Trust, after hearing news about the weak positive case in Whangarei.

Hundreds of Northlanders get vaccinated

Chamberlain earlier said the region could not hold on to its Covid-free status forever, and he urged everyone who could to get vaccinated.

Hundreds of people took the advice on Thursday, with Ngāti Hine Health Trust's central Whangārei clinic vaccinating more than 100 walk-ins before lunchtime.

Chief executive Geoff Milner​ said people who walked in without an appointment were often getting their first dose of the vaccine.

A further 170 people had booked to get their vaccine at the clinic on Thursday.

Denise Piper/Stuff Ruakākā resident Joseaphine Maaka, who is Tahitian, Rorotongan and Cook Islands Maori, gets her second vaccine at Ngāti Hine Health Trust in Whangārei.

Milner believed the news had encouraged some people to get vaccinated, while others wanted to be able to attend summer concerts and festivals.

Māori health organisations were also trying to ease vaccine anxiety by working with sports codes, he said.

Ayla Campbell said news of the weak positive case in Whangārei encouraged her to get her first vaccine on Thursday at Ngāti Hine Health Trust’s clinic.

She had been nervous about getting the vaccine because she is pregnant, but said the jab felt like a small pinch on her arm and she felt fine afterwards.

Northland District Health Board/Supplied Public health nurse Melinda Neville, who is due on Christmas Eve, gets her second Covid-19 vaccine from Bev Smith in Whangārei on Thursday.

The district health board's vaccination clinic at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei was also busy on Thursday, with many coming through to get their first dose.

A spokeswoman said there were lots of tradies and parents with young people.

The clinic would remain open until 7.30pm on Thursday.