Ward upgrade at 'squalid' Christchurch Hospital wing to take Covid-19 patients

One person who tested positive had visited Waikato Hospital's ED, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said in the October 6 update.

A Christchurch Hospital ward is being upgraded to improve ventilation and allow 32 more Covid-19 patients to be cared for safely.

The work, at the former acute medical assessment centre in the Parkside hospital building, is being managed by the Ministry of Health.

Supplied Work is under way to prepare wards at Christchurch Hospital for Covid-19 patients.

It comes as Auckland hospitals were caring for about 10 per cent of all cases, with at least 20 per cent of all hospitalised needing ICU care, University of Canterbury professor Michael Plank said.

“The hospitalisation rates in the Auckland outbreak were despite relatively high rates of vaccination among older age groups.”

A Canterbury health board newsletter reported ventilation in the unused ward was being altered “so that the air moves from the central staff area towards the patient bed areas, making the staff areas safer”.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Vaccinations critical as virus spreading south becomes 'inevitable', say experts

* Three new community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato

* 'We're doing the best we can': Middlemore exec on 'demanding' and 'difficult' period



Last month Stuff reported a $250 million plan to renovate the outdated and earthquake-damaged hospital wing was downgraded to a lower cost – a figure health authorities have refused to release publicly.

Clinicians have said patients in Christchurch Hospital’s Parkside wing were facing Third-World conditions in cramped six-bed wards that heightened risk of infectious diseases.

A board member described the wing as “squalid”.

Supplied One of Christchurch Hospital's six-bed wards in the Parkside building. The Ministry of Health is installing fans to improve ventilation for 32 beds which could take Covid-19 patients.

In the health board newsletter, facilities and engineering manager Terry Walker said two large fans were being installed outside the ward to “extract large amounts of air from grills at above the patients bed heads and pass it through HEPA filters to safely exhaust to the atmosphere”.

The conversion will be able to accommodate 32 beds with improved airflow, he said.

Rob Ojala, executive director of facilities, said the Canterbury health board and the Ministry of Health were working closely and with urgency to convert the old ward for Covid-19 readiness well ahead of the original programme.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department. Clinicians are concerned health services could be overwhelmed if there is a surge of community cases in the region.

In the event of a significant outbreak of COVID-19 cases, the upgraded ward, named Parkside Ground Medical, will provide a dedicated space for the health board to treat COVID-19 positive patients Ojala said.

“We expect the works on the new space to be completed by the end of this month.”

The Acute Medical Assessment Unit (AMAU) relocated to the new Waipapa building last year.

The vacated space in Christchurch Hospital has not been used since the relocation and this is the space being upgraded.

The last time Covid-19 patients were cared for at Christchurch Hospital was in January, when two people were transferred from MIQ.

Christchurch Hospital intensive care specialist and Association of Salaried Medical Specialists member Geoff Shaw said hospital staff across the South Island were very concerned health services could be overwhelmed by Covid-19.

Even if 100 per cent of the eligible population were vaccinated there would be about 700,000 children under the age of 12 years “to spread Covid around the community”.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Parkside building at Christchurch Hospital, where a ward is being upgraded to accommodate Covid-19 patients.

Shaw said the target for vaccination needed to be “nothing less than 100 per cent of the eligible population”.

This would in turn reduce access to precious hospital services for people with cancer and other conditions.

“We know we’re going to get Covid, and it’s going to be endemic, and it’s going to have some impact on our health service.

“The question is how do we cope with that? And this is the silver lining.

“I think Covid provides us with an opportunity to rapidly improve the way we currently deliver care.”