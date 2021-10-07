Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says Covid-19 got into Waikato via a person who crossed the border into Auckland and back again.

The Government has come under renewed pressure for its lethargic Māori vaccination effort as it is again accused of treating Māori as an afterthought in its Covid-19 response.

Māori rates are languishing more than six months after the Government kicked off the country’s most ambitious vaccination campaign ever.

John Tamihere, chief executive of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency and a former Labour minister, said plans to ease pandemic restrictions over the coming weeks created the “perfect storm”.

Tamihere, who is taking the Ministry of Health to court for refusing to hand over the personal details of unvaccinated Māori

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Whānau Ora has been seeking better Māori vaccination approach since February

* Providers say Māori-only vaccination clinics are vital

* 'Have a cuppa and a Covid-19 vaccine': How one clinic is reaching Māori

* Covid-19: Helicopter drops one way to get vaccine to remote Māori



It included tailored approaches in the Bay of Plenty, Northland, Hauraki-Waikato and Taranaki – areas new data released on Thursday revealed as having some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

“You clearly can’t design a system for middle-class New Zealand and believe a third of my population on the dole earning $28,000 or less are going to get there,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff John Tamihere wants information on Māori hesitant to get vaccinated so mobile vaccination vehicles can target those most in need. (File photo)

The plan called for extra nurses, doctors, clinics and outreach and staff to book and organise vaccinations. He had personally contacted Health Minister Andrew Little, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare since then, he said.

General practices in Auckland were last week funded to contact unvaccinated Māori and Pasifika patients patients, but Tamihere said with 30,000 Māori in Auckland not enrolled and a further 60,000 not engaged with their doctor, up to 90,000 were still left out.

He had 14 mobile clinics to take to suburbs where vaccinations were low once given the data.

“We can deploy into any suburb. We will bomb Manurewa, we will bomb Papakura, we will bomb Māngere and Ōtara, we will bomb Henderson and Massey. We were work those places until we are blue in the face to lift vaccination rates,” he said.

“Just give us our bloody information so we can go out and do the job that you haven’t done.”

National Party deputy leader Shane Reti had also contacted Little in February to ask that Māori providers be fully utilised in the rollout. Reti, a GP, is vaccinating people in Northland.

“The Māori response seems to be late and not well resourced is the summary I am hearing from others [GP colleagues] as well,” he said.

Reti plans to go door-to-door next week with a kuia in order to boost vaccinations, fearful of the virus travelling north.

“I just see Northland being a huge risk next door [to Auckland]. It’s gone south, it’s going to come north.”

Mihi Blair, Kaiwhakahaere Māori at ProCare, New Zealand's largest cooperative of family doctors nurses caring for more than 800,000 people in Auckland, said its GPs had been calling patients to talk through their vaccine concerns, but it was a lot of work.

“It’s a hard one because we don't have church collectives like Pasifika [people], we don’t have the big cohorts of rugby teams like up north. We have emergency housing and gangs, so with the health determinants and social determinant of our society, we are the hard to reach,” she said.

“That is why we need community groups like kura to get the movement going and we will come in and support them. A fragmented approach has happened and the results are showing.”

In August, the National Māori Pandemic Group called on the Government to halt second dose vaccinations until vulnerable Māori and Pasifika groups had received their first dose.