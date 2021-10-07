Covid-19: Wellington city's eligible population about to hit 90pc vaccine coverage for at least one dose

The Ministry of Health is asking people to consider a shorter gap between their Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

Nearly 90 per cent of eligible people in the capital have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

But rates remain much lower for Māori than for other ethnic groups in Wellington.

The latest data, released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, show Wellington city has the third best Pfizer immunisation coverage in the country and the highest rate among main centres at 89 per cent – equating to 159,426 people out of the eligible population of 178,565.

However, when it comes to those who are fully vaccinated, Wellington city is tracking about average, with 46 per cent of the eligible population double jabbed.

By comparison, 84 per cent of eligible Aucklanders have had at least one shot and 53 per cent have had two. In Christchurch, the figures are 80 per cent and 44 per cent.

The Chatham Islands and Queenstown were the only territorial areas ahead of Wellington city, with respective rates of 101 and 90 per cent.

Across the Wellington region, vaccination rates vary by 15 percentage points. In Masterton, the roll-out is progressing the slowest, with 74 per cent of the local population having had one or more doses.

Upper Hutt, South Wairarapa, Lower Hutt and the Kāpiti Coast are all at about 81 per cent for at least one dose.

Meanwhile, towns and cities across Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay are progressing more slowly with their vaccination campaigns.

Just 67 per cent of Gisborne residents and about 76 per cent of those in Hastings, Napier and Central Hawke’s Bay have had one or more Pfizer shots.

The Capital & Coast District Health Board area – which encompasses Wellington, Porirua and the Kāpiti Coast – had better first dose rates for Māori than many other areas, including Canterbury and Counties Manukau (south and east Auckland), the latest available data, to Sunday, broken down by ethnicity showed.

However, Māori in Wellington were still lagging behind other ethnic groups, with 69 per cent of the eligible population having been jabbed, compared to 72 per cent of Pacific people and 89 per cent of "other” ethnic groups.

In the Hutt Valley (Upper Hutt and Lower Hutt), 65 per cent of Māori, 71 per cent of Pacific people and 85 per cent of other ethnic groups had received at least one dose.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Capital & Coast DHB area is younger, with more people aged 20 to 29, on average than the rest of New Zealand.

Its residents are more likely to be wealthy than in other parts of the country and the proportion of Māori people living in the area is lower than the national population.

Earlier this year, Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley district health boards came under fire for having what some perceived as one of the slowest vaccination roll-outs in New Zealand. However, it appears to have picked up speed.

Officials, including Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, and several scientists have said New Zealand needs to achieve at least a vaccination rate of 90 per cent of the eligible population for it to be safe to start scaling back restrictions.

A report presented to the Capital & Coast DHB on Wednesday said drive-through vaccination events in Porirua, Waiwhetū in Lower Hutt and Sky Stadium during alert levels 3 and 4 in August and September proved popular, helping to significantly increase coverage.

However, the report noted that there was "emerging levels” of hesitancy among younger Māori. For that reason, Māori vaccination providers were working on outreach programmes and mobile clinics to reach communities with low uptake rates