MIQueue: Health sector 'mystified' over struggle to get staff into NZ

New Zealand has had 18 months to prepare for endemic Covid-19, but many in the health sector feel their most important weapon has seemingly been left out of the equation. Both new and existing healthcare professionals are struggling to get into MIQ. Louisa Steyl reports.

Some smaller district health boards are so short-staffed they can’t keep someone on ventilation for more than eight hours, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Toi Mata Hauora reports.

Border closures have exacerbated an already stretched health system and no amount of ventilators or equipment will prepare New Zealand for endemic Covid-19 without more staff being allowed into the country.

The association’s executive director Sarah Dalton is “mystified” that emergency allocations in Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) aren’t being given to them.

“We don’t understand why direct requests by DHBs to expedite MIQ for urgently needed health workers seem to be falling on deaf ears, especially when priority spaces are found for sports teams and other individuals.”

Dalton understands that 100 of the 250 requests made by DHBs in recent months have been rejected – including an application from one overseas ICU nurse who has been rejected six times.

“I just find it astonishing.”

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment which oversees MIQ could only provide information relating to critical health workers for the time period after June 1, “as this is when reliable data reporting became possible”.

The numbers show, of the 525 applications received for critical health care workers in the past four months, 212 were approved, granting 287 of 694 applicants a spot in MIQ.

If specialist doctors and nurses are being rejected – especially those who already have jobs, visas, and regulatory approval to practice in New Zealand – the emergency allocation system isn’t working, Dalton says.

She has called a meeting with Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the challenge.

“We’re really concerned about the critical care nurse shortages,” she says.

“We need them here yesterday.”

New Zealand College of Critical Care Nurses is reporting 100 vacancies for ICU nurses and say there has been no notable change to staffing since the pandemic began.

If admin is the issue, Dalton asks why the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) can’t look to people in the travel industry who are experienced in managing travel logistics and have the capacity to pick this up.

Health staff are anxious that vacancies across the board will only deepen as nurses and anaesthetists are sourced from outside hospitals to pitch in when Covid-19 is circulating in the community.

Dalton is worried non-Covid-19 patients will miss out on timely care.

“Keeping our people healthy is the best economic investment we can make.”

In March, Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi extended border exemptions for critical health staff indefinitely, but they still can’t enter the country without a place in MIQ.

Aged care providers have 350 overseas nurses waiting for an MIQ spot before they can help fill a serious void in the sector, which inevitably stretches the hospital system further.

Heritage Lifecare organisational development head Ellie Lockhart reports that two new nurses were turned away at the border and made to spend two weeks in isolation in Dubai because something went wrong with their booking while they were mid-flight and unable to fix it.

Bupa managing director Carolyn Cooper says applications for registered nurses have been declined because the workforce crisis is not “sufficient evidence” that entry into New Zealand is time-critical.

“Nurses, who have visas and jobs waiting for them, then have to join the 30,000 other people in the MIQ lottery – not a practical or timely option.”

New recruits are only half the problem. Health staff already employed in New Zealand fall under a separate category.

“It’s astonishingly insulting to make Kiwis grovel to get back in and then forget that 1.4 million Kiwis were born overseas and have family overseas,” Dr Julian Fuller says.

The Auckland anaesthetist says around 50 per cent of New Zealand's health workforce were born elsewhere.

He rushed to South Africa in December 2020 where his 63-year-old younger brother was dying, and although he had booked a Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) spot before leaving, a Covid-19 diagnosis meant he would miss it by four days.

Fuller was advised to cancel his booking and apply for emergency allocation. His first application supported by North Shore Hospital was rejected. His second application was approved three hours before he had to be at the airport for his flight.

The situation hasn’t improved. Southland is at risk of losing its only secondary birthing facility because its clinical director has been shut out of the country.

Dr Jim Faherty went to the United States to support his dying father in August after already losing his mum in March.

He has been stonewalled by bureaucracy, with three failed applications and one appeal.

“The system of MIQ allocation seems broken, non-transparent, inequitable, overburdened and flawed,” he says.

Dr Fuller says New Zealand’s healthcare system isn’t ready for endemic Covid-19 but almost certainly would have been if more healthcare workers were allowed into the country.

“We will cope, but at a huge cost to other healthcare that will just stop.”

“There’s just not enough sensible people at MBIE. They're not applying any serious logic to these applications. No-one is looking at the bigger picture.”

The New Zealand Initiative's head of research Dr Eric Crampton says MBIE should have been tracking healthcare worker applications since the beginning of the MIQ system.

He also criticises officials for not tracking data like the vaccination rates and infection rates in the countries people come from, and which of them have infections when they arrive to assess risk.

“All of that data would have been important now to find out how to open up safely,” he says.

A reduced number of infected travellers would allow more people to move through MIQ.

Had rapid antigen testing been explored earlier, people could have been tested before boarding, and it would have reduced risk in MIQ because the virus could be caught before a person becomes infectious.

Government not only did a horrible job getting healthcare workers through MIQ, but also chased some out of the country through xenophobic immigration policies, he says.

“The whole thing is a disaster. There was a complacency after elimination was achieved. They did not prioritise very well.”

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen agrees that it's a poor financial choice not to be investing in health workers.

Olsen has been trying to track MIQ data since the system was introduced and says fewer datasets are making it increasingly difficult to understand just how MIQ is being used.

“We can’t have an intelligent, informed and evidence-based conversation about MIQ because the data doesn’t exist or isn’t available."

We need smarter policies and prioritising, he says, suggesting allocating a set number of rooms for groups like returning Kiwis and health workers each month.

National Party spokesperson for immigration Erica Stanford says New Zealand is about 3000 nurses short across aged care and DHBs.

MIQ capacity can’t be increased without nurses, but nurses can’t get into the country.

The party has been calling for dedicated spaces for health workers, along with conditional residency on arrival to attract them.

“We missed an opportunity by not moving on this. This has been staring us in the face since last year, and we did nothing.”

TAS is the professional service organisation that provides recruitment support, among other things, to New Zealand's 20 DHBs.

Spokesperson Keriana Brooking says that while the pandemic has caused recruitment challenges, on the flip side, staff turnover rates have dropped because people can’t travel.

MIQ joint head Megan Main says all applications for emergency allocations are assessed on a case-by-case basis, against set criteria; and that MIQ needs to prioritise applications to ensure they reflect the most urgent and time-critical situations.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson says it has informed MBIE that access to MIQ spaces is a barrier for critical health workers to entering New Zealand.

New Zealand also set $2 million of Covid-19 workforce funding aside last year to develop domestic ICU specialists with funding approved to train 1220 people to date.

An NZ Critical Care Pandemic Relief Team Resource e-learning package was distributed to DHBs in August.

But these measures are for the existing workforce.

Minister of Health Andrew Little believes the MIQ system is working “as best it possibly can for a system of limited places under huge demand from New Zealanders returning from overseas and also getting workers recruited offshore to come to work in New Zealand”.

His message to DHBs is to keep making the effort because 43 per cent of non-Kiwis who’ve come through MIQ have been healthcare workers.

“They are a top priority, and we need to continue to source healthcare workers from overseas and use every opportunity we can to get them through the process.”

On Thursday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said he was looking at MIQ allocations for health staff.

“I am taking a good, close look at that – because there are several hundred potential health workers that are currently waiting – to see if there are things we can do to support that because ultimately we need them in our workforce,” he said.