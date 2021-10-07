Covid-19 rapid antigen testing: 'We were too slow,' expert says

Dr Ayesha Verrall announces the Government will pilot rapid antigen testing in some hospitals and a self-isolation scheme, and talks of plans to allow private businesses to import tests.

The Government has been too slow to adopt rapid Covid-19 tests, a leading expert tasked with reviewing its response has said.

Bolstering surveillance testing is a key recommendation from University of Otago infectious disease expert Professor David Murdoch, who was asked to review the co-ordination of Covid-19 testing and the processes by which tests and testing innovations are assessed and adopted.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Rapid antigen testing is used widely overseas (file photo).

“As a country we were too slow to adopt saliva testing and slow to prepare for rapid antigen testing, so we need ... a clearly articulated process for how tests are regulated and funded,” said Murdoch, who chairs the Government’s Covid-19 testing technical advisory group, which was set up last month.

Rapid Covid-19 tests will be piloted in Auckland and Christchurch with testing to become commonplace across the country in order to detect the ongoing Delta outbreak’s spread. Rapid antigen testing, which can detect Covid in 15 minutes, has already been introduced to Middlemore Hospital but will be rolled out to Auckland City and North Shore hospitals in the next few days.

It will also be used on travellers arriving at Auckland and Christchurch airports for the self-isolation scheme pilots.

Murdoch said PCR testing had done “remarkably well” so far but there had been times in the pandemic when labs were stretched. PCR testing provides a higher level of certainly over whether a person is infected with Covid-19.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ayesha Verrall says the Government will work with businesses to roll out the tests (file photo).

Associate Minister Ayesha Verrall said the Government had relied on PCR testing through the pandemic because the risk was too high if a case was missed.

“As more people gain protection through vaccinations, our toolbox is changing. Testing is critical in identifying cases quickly and responding effectively to any outbreaks, and we want to harness testing innovation amongst the business community to boost our public health response.”

Verrall has been in talks with business leaders about how best to use the rapid tests across workplaces and was meeting with business leaders on Friday. The tests are widely used overseas.

People who return a positive test will be tested further and linked up with other healthcare, she said.

“Work is already under way within the Ministry of Health to consider how rapid antigen testing can best be used to identify new infections, support outbreak investigations through screening, and monitor disease trends,” she said.