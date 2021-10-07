Covid-19: Nurse Raewyn and her team swing into action at Lake Karāpiro

The Mighty River Domain has been transformed into a Covid-19 testing station.

Raewyn Wilson had watched many Covid-19 testing stations on television, and this week found herself in charge of one for the first time.

Wilson is the clinical lead at the pop-up testing station at the Mighty River Domain near Lake Karāpiro in the Waikato region.

She reckons you couldn’t get a better location to calm people before a test – surrounded by trees and near the water.

The Karāpiro station was set up after one positive case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the area on Wednesday.

Five new cases were reported on Thursday in Waikato, taking the region’s total to 22 as the Government put Waipā, Ōtorohanga and Waitomo districts into Hamilton’s level 3 bubble.

Testing at the new station on Wednesday afternoon was hectic, Wilson said, and her team was prepared to keep operating into the weekend if health authorities deemed it necessary.

“We’re all just waiting for the numbers, to see what they’re like and if we need to keep testing.”

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Clinical lead Raewyn Wilson, left, is in charge of the team at the pop-up testing station at Lake Karāpiro.

Wilson normally works as a clinical nurse manager at the Waikato Hospital but said she had the “easiest job” adapting, thanks to her team.

“A lot of the nurses have worked at other testing stations, so have the admin and the kaimanaki.

“My role is to provide good leadership, to make sure everyone knows what the goal is but really the team has done this before, they are highly skilled. I’ve actually got the easiest job of all.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Wilson’s testing station is in a scenic spot beside Lake Karāpiro (file photo).

Wilson also paid tribute to the Māori Wardens managing traffic in and out of the domain.

A good supply of coffee kicked off Thursday morning’s efforts at what Wilson thought was the best location for a testing station in the country, thanks to the lake’s rural setting.

“The feeling among the people coming in is really positive and they are generally keen to get the tests done so we can see what’s happening in the community.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waits at the Karāpiro testing station were 30 minutes to an hour on Thursday morning, and Māori Wardens were helping direct traffic.

“It takes about 30 minutes to one hour, waiting in the car, so make sure you have got plenty of food and water so you are happy in your car while you’re waiting in line.”

People driving over for tests from nearby Cambridge should access the domain via gate 1, drive through to the carpark outside the Don Rowlands Centre.

“A kaimanaki will come out to your car to take your name and details and ask if you have any symptoms or have been to any locations of interest.

“Those details are taken back inside, printed on a label and put on to a vial. The nurse brings it out and double-checks the details to make sure the information is correct.”

The test is uncomfortable but not painful, Wilson said.

“You just lean back against the headrest and wait for the nurse to insert the swab. It’s then put in a test tube and sent to the lab at the end of the day.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The testing station opened on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Staff were waiting to hear if it needed to remain open through to the weekend.

Mighty River Domain events centre manager Liz Stolwyk said people wanted to know whether there was further virus transmission in the Karāpiro and nearby Cambridge communities.

“If we need to be here to keep the testing station open into next week, that’s what we can do.

“I think with the announcement of a case in our community, there has been a huge feeling or nervousness and anxiety especially in the business community.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Rumours of a confirmed Covid-19 case started circulating around Cambridge’s CBD on Wednesday morning, and a Karāpiro case was confirmed at 1pm.

“The message is now very clear, the sooner we can get vaccinated, the sooner we will be less restricted.”

Waipā District Mayor Jim Mylchreest urged residents to get vaccinated following Cabinet’s decision that Waipā will join North Waikato areas at alert level 3 from 11.59pm Thursday.

“We need the vaccination numbers to skyrocket so we don’t need to step in and out of alert levels over and over again.”

Mylchreest said if people had not been vaccinated, they needed to look at the data.

“Those who haven’t been vaccinated are the vast majority of cases and hospitalisations.

“Those who have been vaccinated have recovered quickly and have had fewer complications. The science is there, just listen to it.”

