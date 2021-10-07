Covid-19: Extending bespoke level 3 to include Waipā, Waitomo and Ōtorohanga was the right call - Waikato mayors

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announces 29 new cases of Covid-19 in the community. Twenty-four of those are in Auckland, five in the Waikato.

Extending the bespoke Covid-19 level 3 boundary further south into the King Country has the tick of approval from affected mayors.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced at the 1pm briefing that the Waikato level 3 boundary would be extended to cover the Waitomo district including Te Kūiti, as well as Waipā and the Ōtorohanga districts as of 11.59pm on Thursday.

The alert level will be reviewed on Monday, October 11.

The move in alert levels comes after five new community cases were announced in Waikato on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 22. All cases are linked.

SUPPLIED Waitomo mayor John Robertson said the move to level 3 is a conservative response by Government.

Parts of Waikato, including Hamilton city, have been in level 3 lockdown since Sunday, the day the ministry reported two community cases in Raglan and Hamilton East.

Waitomo mayor John Robertson thinks the Government is being cautious.

“And rightly so,” he told Stuff shortly after the announcement.

“From what we know there are no cases or places of interest in the Waitomo District, so it's a conservative response, but people move between districts a lot here.”

It’s a 15-minute drive between Ōtorohanga and Te Kūiti, and a lot of people work in one place and live in the other, Robertson said.

“The two communities are pretty close in that way.”

TOM LEE/STUFF Kawhia, a small town on Waikato’s west coast, had a person test positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, two community cases were reported outside the level 3 boundary – one in Kāwhia, within the Ōtorohanga district and the other in Karāpiro, near Cambridge, in the Waipā district.

“It’s a very careful response and as mayor I need to follow the advice of health officials.”

He said people in Te Kūiti are adhering to the rules and encouraged people to stick by them. The sooner residents can move to level 2 the better, he said.

Robertson doesn’t think the move to level 3 will make much difference to businesses.

“They have been hit really hard from Auckland in lockdown and the international tourists, so this won’t really impact them any more than it already has.

“I feel for them, especially in the Waitomo village. There used to be 500,000 visitors a year when the borders were open and 90 per cent of this was overseas tourists. Locked down Auckland impacts us even more.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF People out enjoying level 2 while they can in Cambridge township.

He said to see a difference, Auckland needs to move to level 2.

In Ōtorohanga, at least 33 per cent of people are fully vaccinated, compared to 43 per cent in neighbouring Waitomo.

Ōtorohanga district mayor Max Baxter said it made sense to move the wider Waikato to an alert level 3 until vaccination levels are up to 90 per cent.

“We need to do what we can, let’s just hope it’s not for too long.”

Baxter said he’s seen more people lining up for vaccinations or tests on Thursday because there’s more urgency among the community.

“There’s a heightened level of responsibility, so get tested and get vaccinated.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Ōtorohanga Mayor Max Baxter wanted his community vaccinated and safe against Covid-19.

Waipā district mayor Jim Mylchreest agreed.

The move was a necessary step in helping to protect those most at risk and he urged the community to get vaccinated.

“We need the vaccination numbers to skyrocket so we don’t need to step in and out of alert levels over and over again.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, you only need to look at the data. Those who haven’t been vaccinated are the vast majority of cases and hospitalisations. Those who have been vaccinated have recovered quickly and have had less complications.

“The science is there, just listen to it.

“We’re the home of champions so let’s lead the way and get vaccinated, Waipā. Do it for your children, grandchildren, parents, grandparents and your friends. Do it for New Zealand.”