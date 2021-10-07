Covid-19: Here's why some people get the unusual 'Covid toe' symptom

A teenage patient's foot as pictured on April 6, 2020, three days after the onset of the skin condition called “Covid toes”.

There's an unusual symptom of Covid-19 that can affect some people’s feet and hands.

Dubbed as “Covid toes”, the symptom first appeared in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, with many cases seen among children and young adults. Some infected people reported unusual red rashes on their toes and hands, some turned into blister-like lesions, sometimes the rashes were itchy, or were painful, red bumps.

A year on and scientists believe they now know why some people get the rather bizarre symptom.

According to a new study, researchers believe the chilblain-like inflammation may be a side effect of the immune system going into overdrive as it fights the virus.

Northwestern University Researchers from France have shared their findings about a skin conditions dubbed “Covid toes”.

In the French study, which was published in the British Journal of Dermatology, researchers analysed blood samples and skin biopsies from 50 patients who had the symptom during an outbreak in April 2020.

The samples showed two key things; the researchers found high levels of a protein called Type 1 interferon, which is key for the body’s immune system to fight viruses. They also found high levels of an antibody that can mistakenly attack the body’s own cells, rather than just the virus.

According to the researchers from the University of Paris, cells lining small blood vessels supplying the affected areas may also play a role in the red lesions.

In their study, the researchers write how the relationship between SARS-CoV-2 infection and chilblain-like lesions (Covid toes) is still controversial, but the peaks of chilblain-like lesions concomitant with peaks of Covid-19 deaths in 2020 “strongly suggest that this disorder is closely related to SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

A13-year-old named Sofia from Clackmannanshire in Scotland told the BBC she was barely able to walk or wear shoes when she developed the Covid toe symptom earlier this year.

UK podiatrist Dr Ivan Bristow told The Guardian that most people who get the symptom, the condition tended to clear up itself.

But some people may need treatment with creams and other drugs, he said. “The confirmation of the cause will help to develop new treatments to manage it more effectively.”

The researchers hoped their findings will help patients and doctors better understand the unusual condition.