Covid-19: The most detailed look yet at where vaccination rates are lagging

On Thursday, officials released the most detailed data yet on vaccination rates across every corner of the country. What do the numbers tell us about the rollout so far? Data journalist Kate Newton reports.

Neighbouring suburbs have staggeringly different vaccination rates, new Health Ministry data shows, as the race to immunise the country against Covid-19 gets more urgent.

The data, released this afternoon, shows first- and second-dose rates for every suburb-size area in the country (units know as SA2s).

While more than 95 per cent of people aged 12 and over in some areas have had their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, nearly half of all areas are below the national average of 77.9 per cent.

There are 16 areas that are yet to hit 50 per cent for first doses, most of them in the upper North Island.

Many parts of Northland, inland Bay of Plenty and East Cape, and the West Coast, have lower than average rates.

But even within suburbs there are wide gaps. In Auckland, two neighbouring sections of Mount Roskill had first-dose rates of 80 per cent and 89 per cent respectively. Further south in the city, 82 per cent of people in Māngere East had received their first dose while across the motorway in Māngere West, which neighbours Auckland Airport, that rate was 66 per cent – a gap of 16 percentage points.

High-level data that Stuff has been publishing every week has shown a gap steadily growing between Asian and Pākehā people, and those with Māori and Pasifika backgrounds.

The new, more detailed data, repeats this trend, with lower rates of vaccination in areas with larger Māori populations.

However, some areas with low overall vaccination rates have managed to reach a significant proportion of their Māori people.

Galatea and Waingarara-Waimana, two areas that cover a huge part of Te Urewera, have first-dose rates among Māori of 74 per cent and 80 per cent, even though overall rates for both areas are less than 50 per cent.

Bridging the gaps

Clinical director of the National Hauora Coalition, GP Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen​ (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Hinerangi) said he did not want people to use the low rates in many places “to beat up on Māori”.

Māori “got started later” but rates were climbing, he said. “We need three to four weeks to get where Pākehā are now – it’s a race.”

After months of Māori and Pasifika providers striking out on their own, mainstream providers were finally coming to the party with tailored events and outreach programmes, he said.

“Imagine if we had a Māori Health Authority – could you imagine where we would be [now]?”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Danielle Ferguson, 18, got her first dose at the vaccination centre at Christchurch Arena on Wednesday night.

Extended hours at vaccination clinics were among the initiatives he would like to see implemented. “We’ve got essential workers who’ve got [one] car for the household. They go to work, spend all day stacking supermarket shelves, come back home and all the vaccination centres are closed.”

Even schemes like the ‘Shot, bro’ vaccination buses the Government was now introducing were a “mash-up” of ideas Māori providers had suggested a long time ago, he said.

“I didn’t want a bus. I wanted to go block by block – get a van, park it up and blast good music. All of a sudden they went, ‘Want a bus?’ and we can’t say ‘f... off.’”

Vaccination rates for Pasifika populations varied across the country, with no clear geographic trends.

Immunologist and Associate Dean (Pacific) at Otago University Dianne Sika-Paotonu said Pacific-led vaccination events were helping to lift rates.

“These Pacific-designed and led strategies work because they have an equity approach that is focused on getting help and services to those who need help, in a way that build trust and reduces barriers for them.”