Covid-19: Stewart Islanders lead Southland vaccine charge

Dunedin and Central Otago are the most vaccinated areas in the Southern District Health Board catchment area according to new data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

Residents of Rakiura/ Stewart Island are Southland's most vaccinated population, with 69.9 per cent of eligible islanders fully vaccinated.

They have only narrowly missed the top spot in the Southern District Health Board catchment area with Lake Hayes boasting 71.8 per cent of its population having received two doses.

The Ministry of Health has provided a breakdown of vaccination data according to territorial authority, as of October 6.

It shows much of Otago are leading the vaccine charge with Southland trailing, especially in rural areas like Fiordland, where 29.5 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

An important note however, is that the dataset lists Fiordland as a separate area to Te Anau where 50.8 per cent have received both jabs.

In terms of first doses, Dunedin's Campus West, Campus North and Campus South are tied for first place with 95 per cent having received at least one shot.

Ethnicity breakdowns show there's still work to be done to get southern Māori and Pasifika fully vaccinated, but Queenstown Hill and Shiel Hill in Dunedin have hit 95 per cent for fully vaccinated Māori.

Southland’s top spot again goes to Rakiura, where 59.6 per cent of Māori residents have had both shots, but Bluff is a close second with 56.4 per cent.

Hillside-Portsmouth Drive in Dunedin and Fiordland bring up the rear with 11.1 and 16.7 per cent, respectively.

The Southern District Health Board is working towards vaccinating 90 per cent of the Southland and Otago eligible populations by Christmas.

Covid-19 vaccine programme lead Hamish Brown has previously said the strategy was to hit a high peak in August, giving teams a long tail to reach hard-to-reach populations by the end of the year.

Wondering how your community is doing? Explore the charts below to find out.