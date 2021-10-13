Covid-19: Indian migrant says he only got his vaccine after showing a visa

The Whole Truth: (Mandarin subtitles) Are Covid-19 vaccines effective across all ethnicities?

An Indian migrant claims that only when he showed a valid visa to prove he had the right to be in New Zealand did the staff at a Levin vaccination centre agree to give him a Covid-19 jab.

The Mid-Central DHB said they had ensured the situation would “not happen again”.

Sunil Kumar said he booked his first vaccination through the government booking website for 11.45am last Monday at a Levin pharmacy.

He said staff there had found his booking, but said they could not find him on the national medical database. He said several staff kept questioning him and asking for more proof of identity.

Kumar said while he was not openly asked for his visa, as soon as he asked them if they wanted to see his visa, staff said yes. He immediately emailed a copy of his visa and was then permitted a vaccination.

There is no requirement to provide any form of identification in order to receive a Covid-19 vaccination.

Supplied Sunil Kumar produced identification before getting his Covid-19 vaccine.

“They could find me in the system, but they won’t give me the vaccine – I was waiting for like 25 minutes, and they said we can find you in the system, but can’t find you in the New Zealand database,” said Kumar. “I said ‘that doesn’t matter, if my appointment is there, that should be enough to get a Covid vaccine.’

“They told me indirectly to show them a visa. I said ‘no, I don’t need to show you a visa, or ID, or anything.’”

He eventually sent an email with his visa attached, and he says “as soon as I sent the email, they straightaway” gave him an injection. He said he was now uncertain about going for his second vaccine.

Kumar, who has been living in New Zealand over four years, is currently on a visitor visa as he attempts to resolve his long-term status, but has a Kiwi partner and child.

A statement supplied by the Mid-Central DHB and attributed to Deborah Davies, their Covid-19 Programme Senior Responsible Officer, said: “Mid-Central DHB’s vaccination manager has spoken to the owner of the pharmacy who has in turn spoken to the clinical team of the day to ensure the issues Mr Kumar faced do not occur again.”

Attempts to reach the owners of the pharmacy for comment were unsuccessful.

In August, the Bay of Plenty DHB had to apologise after staff asked people of Pacific Island heritage for passports before giving them vaccinations, with chief executive Pete Chandler saying it was a mistake.

After that incident, the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said: ''I just want to reiterate no one is required to show a passport or other form of identification and every person in New Zealand is eligible to be vaccinated whatever their immigration status.''