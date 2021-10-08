Surfers eye silver lining to Raglan's Covid-19 lockdown

As the Covid wave swept into Raglan, surfers at the country’s most popular surf destination saw a silver lining.

While the town on Waikato's west coast was plunged into lockdown after a resident tested positive for Delta on Sunday, the waves have kept rolling in and Friday dawned with head-high sets on the world-renowned breaks.

But there's a different vibe in the water now, local surfers say – no Aucklanders, fewer visitors and less aggression in the lineup.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Kiri Binnersley is enjoying having more room on the water with the borders being closed.

Local chiropractor Kiri Binnersley, 31, who can’t work at the moment, was catching a few waves towards midday.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Surfers back in the water under alert level 3

* Coronavirus: Surfers continue to ride the waves despite new lockdown rules

* Coronavirus: Raglan surf group warns against solo surfs under lockdown



“There has been a definite decrease in surfers, from Auckland especially,” she told Stuff. “There are still quite a few people coming from Hamilton, but there are fewer people for sure.”

Under Alert Level 3 rules, “experienced” surfers can stay out as long as they like.

Back when borders were open, there could be hundreds of surfers across the three main surf breaks on good days.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Surfers say there’s less aggression in the water at Raglan with the town and borders locked down.

“I think the biggest thing I have noticed is a lot more locals out. Not having people from overseas, there is a bit more respect in the water. It’s just nice to actually not have to be constantly fighting for waves.”

Back in 2018, local surfers warned collisions were increasing with the rising number of uninitiated surfers crowding the waves.

Now that numbers have thinned out, Binnersley said surfers have been kinder.

“You don’t get the dropping in that much, you still get it but not as much.

“What I do find about this lockdown thing, the biggest thing is bringing us back together as a community, it’s huge, and it’s really cool.”

Also out for a wave was Joe Wilson, although he had some trouble deciding whether to ride a longboard or short board.

Having lived in Raglan for the last seven years, he’s enjoying having more room out on the waves.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Joe Wilson tries not to go out surfing when it's really busy.

“Surfing, it's a numbers game, so when there are less it’s better. I try not to go when it’s busy.”

Jess Nicolson tends to avoid Manu Bay, too, and likes the smaller crowds at the moment.

“It's pretty fun, and it’s a community here, so it’s nice to see people from the community out surfing.”

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF A Waikato town known for its alternative views has had a spike in people getting vaccinated and tested after one of their own tested positive for Covid-19.

Surfing New Zealand general manager Ben Kennings said there should be fewer surfers because no-one outside the district can enter Raglan due to level 3 restrictions.

“Raglan is the most popular surf break in New Zealand, so it is generally always crowded with everyone else, so it will be good for them to be able to surf by themselves.”

He’s not surprised there is less aggression in the water, as there are more waves to catch.

“I am sure everyone is a little bit more mellow. You probably get a lot more people knowing each other as well, so it should just be friendly.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Raglan is the most popular surf break in New Zealand, so it is generally crowded.

Data shows that people don’t just use surfing as a form of fitness but also for mental health reasons, Kennings said.

“It’s their release after work, just like someone goes for a run and releases the tension. So in level 4 that is when a lot of surfers have gone, please just let us go out. That is our exercise, that’s what we want to do, unfortunately we’re not allowed to but level 3 you can, so that is a good thing.”