Covid-19: Inside the fight to improve one of the worst vaccinated areas in New Zealand

The Christchurch suburb of Aranui has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the country.

Aranui has the lowest uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine of anywhere in Canterbury. With local access to clinics an issue and the country’s elimination strategy fading from view, the community has its own plan to fight back. MICHAEL WRIGHT and CATE BROUGHTON report.

Piwi Beard has a problem. She doesn’t want to fight with her anti-vax relatives, but the misinformation is hard to take.

“It ends up, ‘I know better than the scientists’,” she says.

“‘I’ve read this and that’...They talk about magnetism...I just want to scream, ‘Think for yourself!’”

Beard admits the scare stories even got to her. The nerves lingered even after she got her first jab: “I was like, ‘Whoa, I don’t want to get it and suddenly die.’” But not getting it never really crossed her mind. She has one big motivator.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Piwi Beard was scared to get her first Covid-19 jab: “But I’m getting mine for my mokos and that’s all that matters.”

“My mokos [grandchildren],” she says. “And the fact that I want to be able to go to Australia and see my whānau over there.”

Beard is in the majority in Aranui, but only just. Data released by the Ministry of Health this week showed the Christchurch suburb had the lowest uptake of any area in Canterbury.

Just 55 per cent of people in the suburb have had at least one Covid-19 vaccination and only 29.8 per cent have had both jabs. For Māori, the rates are even worse: 38 per cent with at least one jab; 16.2 per cent for both. Overall, Aranui lags nearly 10 per cent behind the next-worst area.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Katrina Visser hasn’t had the Covid-19 vaccine. She is suspicious of it, but will consider it if her partner does too.

Further down Hampshire St, away from the shops, Katrina Visser seems part of the problem. It might not look like it, as she sits in the sun with a beer, a cigarette and an easy demeanour, but the vaccine frightens her.

“I’m scared it’s going to kill me,” she says, “I just don’t trust it.

“I always said when that vaccine was coming out you can shove it...You don’t know if you’re getting saline or whatever.”

Beneath the bluster, though, Visser is less strident. She might get the vaccine, she says, if her partner gets it too.

“I don’t want it. But I know I’m going to have to have it. But I need to get myself better. I’ve been really stressed out. Once I come right then I’ll consider it.”

Visser’s friend, Lynne Howarth, got her first jab a couple of weeks ago. She had no plans to get it until a health worker approached her at the mall.

“I know where you’re coming from, though,” she says to Visser. “I was scared about it too, but I just got it spur of the moment.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Visser, left, and friend Lynne Howarth enjoying the sun in front of Visser’s home in Hampshire St, Aranui.

Aranui has a plan to turn its dismal numbers around. October 30 has been designated Choice Aranui, when a vaccination drive will be held in the community centre.

Every Wednesday until then, Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) staff will be out in front of the shops on Hampshire St answering questions and encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Locals can get a ride straight to a clinic the first Wednesday, or get the jab there and then on the next two.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Terry Smith wasted no time getting both his jabs: "I suffer from emphysema, so I wasn’t going to take the risk."

“If [Covid] did get in here we could have serious problems,” Aranui Community Trust Incorporated Society (Actis) manager Rachael Fonotia says.

“The best way [to improve vaccination rates] is to improve access for the locals.

“Access needs to be better. There is a spotlight on some areas and that will be ramping up right now.”

Actis board member Harry Westrupp says whānau is just as important in increasing uptake, particularly among Māori. Staggered availability among age groups wasn’t the best strategy.

“[Do] it as a whānau. Whether it be Nan, Mum - just that confidence, the trust. Nan is getting it [at] the same time as me, the moko.

“[Rather than] tracking a name or two, to do it as a whānau you’ll certainly get through the community a lot faster.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Actis board member Harry Westrupp says appealing to entire whānau is the key to improving Aranui’s vaccination rate.

‘There needs to be a concentrated effort’

Christchurch East MP Poto Williams says access has been a barrier to Aranui residents. There was no vaccine centre in Aranui that was coupled with the online booking system, and the booking system relied on people having devices.

Transport to other vaccination sites is also a challenge for some people, she says.

The CDHB had been consulting with the community, she says, and was now setting up a permanent vaccine centre, but one should have been implemented in the community sooner.

“It’s really understandable what the numbers are telling us and it’s clear there needs to be a concentrated effort.

“Knowing the people you are going to are people that you know and trust is important.”

Bromley resident, teacher and community advocate Maria Lemalie’s face features on posters promoting the Covid-19 vaccine to the Pacific community in Christchurch.

Lemalie is “gutted” by the low vaccine uptake.

“In the east there are a few groups of Māori and Pacific residents who are anti it, the whole, ‘You’re shoving it down my throat, my body my choice, freedom’.”

SUPPLIED Maria Lemalie is part of a campaign to increase Covid-19 vaccination rates among Pasifika in Christchurch.

Such reluctance is best met by letting people discuss their concerns with someone who could respond in a culturally appropriate way, Lemalie says.

The CDHB says discussions about Covid-19 vaccine clinics at three east Christchurch high schools are well-advanced and are under way with at least three other schools in the region.

Pegasus Health, which funds most of the medical practices in Canterbury, has contracted social service agency He Waka Tapu to call patients in east Christchurch who had not booked a vaccine appointment.

Practice engagement coordinator Shanna Taula​ says she had reached about 400 patients so far and vaccine bookings are up. Taula puts that down to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s comments about vaccine certificates being required to attend festivals and concerts over the summer.

Resistance to the vaccine remains in some quarters, Taula says, including from some teenagers who said their parents were against them getting it.

Christchurch city councillor for Linwood Ward Yani Johanson​ says the CDHB has failed to prioritise the vaccine programme for the most vulnerable in the city.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Shanna Taula contacts East Christchurch residents to get a Covid-19 vaccination in late September. (File photo)

“It points clearly to the fact that they needed to be doing a lot more, and they needed to be working with communities. They need to focus on a community-led initiative and resource communities to help them to do that.”

CDHB senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 response Dr Helen Skinner says there are 100 medical centres, pharmacies or mobile clinics providing vaccinations throughout Canterbury. Forty could accommodate drop-in appointments.

Skinner urged people to take advantage of the space.

“There is plenty of capacity in the system with thousands of vaccination appointments available each week.”

Of the 100 clinics, 22 were in east Christchurch. Just seven of those provided walk-in appointments.

CDHB data shows just two of the 10 largest vaccine clinics in the region are in east Christchurch – Ngā Hau e Whā Marae clinic and Ki te Tihi Hapori Hauora, at Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Mana Whenua Ki Waitaha​, the group which represents Ngāi Tahu on the CDHB, says mobile clinics are needed at popular community venues such as sports and kapa haka events.

Chair Michelle Turrall says a collaboration with Otago University Māori/Indigenous Health Institute to provide mobile clinics at kura and marae had been a success.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Michelle Turrall, Manawhenua Ki Waitaha chair and also a senior advisor at Oranga Tamariki.

The group is disappointed the Ngā Hau e Whā vaccine clinic, under contract to Whānau Ora Community Clinic, has not provided a high standard of kaupapa Māori service with kai and manaakitanga. Better standards would lift vaccine uptake, Turrall says.

Nadine Porter contributed reporting to this story.