Covid-19: ICU anaesthetist urges leaders: 'Don't drop the ball now'

Cardiac anaesthetist Ryan Salter shares his experience of working at Papworth Hospital in the UK where the sickest Covid-19 patients were treated.

An intensive care anaesthetist fresh back from the UK is urging political leaders not to drop the ball as questions remain on how New Zealand’s health system will cope with Covid-19 in the community long-term.

It comes as 60 new community cases emerged on Sunday, along with a detection in the Bay of Plenty. Northland, Waikato and Auckland remain in lockdown at alert level 3.

Meanwhile, Wellington’s health board has confirmed it has discussed creating makeshift units to triage Covid-19 patients.

ICU anaesthetist Dr Ryan Salter spent a year in what he described as a “hell-loop” of juggling health duties and homeschooling while working at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge during the first and second wave of Covid-19.

“In some situations there were multiple people across our ICU dying each day. It was just so much more than normal.”

He recalled seeing a nurse beside herself one day after she saw three Covid-19 deaths in a row, and wanted New Zealand to avoid the same outcomes.

Salter – a New Zealander – is now working in Wellington Hospital, but speaks in a personal capacity about the urgency of vaccination as Delta continues to spread.

“I personally don’t believe the New Zealand health system has anywhere near the capacity to manage a crisis if we get to the proportions of crisis the UK experienced. So the best way we can mitigate this is to get as much of the population vaccinated as possible.”

Salter had a message for political leaders: “Please don’t drop the ball now. Our nursing workforce is already feeling over worked and underpaid and as this disease becomes endemic, they will be our greatest asset. Make sure you treat them well. We need them to stay and fight.”

Modular units take ‘matter of months’ – intensivist

In Wellington, modular units – which can be set up quickly – have not been ruled out as part of the city’s response strategy to beef up hospital space.

John Tait, chief medical officer for both Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley district health boards said comprehensive planning discussions had been ongoing since the pandemic began.

“These discussions have considered a range of options – including the creation of additional units or the use of separate modular units ...”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Wellington’s ICU has 22 resourced beds on any given day, the health board confirmed.

Intensivist Dr Andrew Stapleton, chair of the College of Intensive Care Medicine, said modular units were an effective way of separating Covid patients, thereby keeping the virus out of a hospital.

“It’s incredibly disruptive to a hospital if you’re trying to move and look after Covid patients at the same time as non-Covid patients. Even taking a Covid patient to theatre takes several times as long.

“Modular hospitals – I don’t mean gigantic things – can be conscripted in a matter of months.”

Tait said Covid-19 was an evolving situation and the health board’s planning remained flexible and adaptable.

On any given day, there are 22 resourced ICU beds in Wellington, and four in Hutt Hospital.

“Both DHBs have well-developed plans for the use of existing clinical areas that can be used for the care of non-ventilated patients,” Tait said. “There has been work performed to upgrade air-handling in these areas.”

In total, Capital & Coast has 23 negative pressure rooms and the Hutt Valley has nine.

Neil Hall/AP Members of medical staff care for a patient with covid-19 at the intensive care unit at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, England in May 2020. Salter would arrive in July.

An ICU patient requires a dedicated nurse at all times – which is referred to as a ratio of 1:1.

Salter said, due to demand on resources in the UK’s second wave, that dropped to one nurse between two to three patients, he said.

“Not only did other care that required intensive care input afterwards grind to a halt, a lot of the elective services ground to a halt.”

Salter experienced colleagues breaking down, burning out from the relentlessness of the virus and working under extremely understaffed conditions.

“If you take an SAS soldier, built to be resilient, they can go off on tours but sooner or later that stuff starts to catch up with them. We weren’t built for this kind of job where we’re putting our lives at risk day in, day out. It’s a completely different way of working.

Some nurses could not return to the job after repeated waves, he said, due to burnout and “for a lot of them, I think genuine post-traumatic stress disorder”.