Covid 19: Slow vaccine uptake could see key number rise and cases explode

Covid-19 modellers have calculated the estimated reproduction number of the Delta outbreak – but say just a slight shift could see case numbers spike unless vaccination rates increase.

Professor Michael Plank, from the University of Canterbury’s School of Mathematics and Statistics and a principal investigator at Te Pūnaha Matatini, told Stuff new calculations put the estimated R-value at 1.2. This meant every one case, on average, infected 1.2 others – this wasn’t guaranteed as some cases might never pass it on, and others could infect more than average.

A slight lift in the R-value, say to 1.5, could see case numbers grow in the coming weeks.

“Small changes now can have really big effects in the number of cases in two or three weeks time.

“If it went to 1.5 that would certainly make a big difference compared to 1.2,” Plank told Stuff.

Plank said increasing vaccination rates would help keep this outbreak contained and the R-value low.

“If [the R-value is] 1.2 and if our vaccination programme gets more people vaccinated, it will bring that R number down and that may be enough to keep cases at a manageable level and eventually bring them under control.

Vaccinations are vital now to slow the outbreak.

“We certainly need to keep a close eye on it because there’s a fairly narrow margin for error here.”

The R-value, which was estimated to be between 5 and 6 before lockdown in August, dropped to around 0.5 during level 4 but appeared to “creep back up” during the latter period of the stringent restrictions.

Starting with an estimated R-value of 6, Plank calculated that vaccine coverage reduced it by approximately 50 per cent, and restrictions brought it down by a further 1.8 to the latest estimate of 1.2.

Based on this R-value, case numbers doubled every 16 days, approximately.

It was important to note, however, that there was uncertainty with all of these figures as case numbers were still quite small, and it wasn’t clear how many were undetected in the community.

Plank said the R value was “heavily influenced” by household structures as it took just one person to bring the virus home, infecting everyone who lived there, before another single person passed it onto another household.

“Very large household ties and that sort of thing contributes to a bigger R number.

“That’s how the cycle continues.”

Plank couldn’t definitively say this outbreak was in an exponential growth phase right now, but if this trend continued and the R-value remained the same for around two to three weeks, then the classification could change.

The modeller explained there was such a thing as slow exponential growth. In this scenario, case growth got faster over time, but it might be slow enough for vaccination programmes to “actually turn the tide”. Faster exponential growth would be more problematic.

“The vaccine will still bring that down [from 1.2] but if it’s starting from a higher starting point it will take longer for people to get vaccinated and in the meantime, the cases can grow quite large.

“The faster we can get more people vaccinated, the faster that R number will come down. That ... will enable us to ease alert level restrictions.”

Anytime restrictions eased it was assumed the R-value increased, but allowing it to return to 5 or 6 meant the possibility of “incredibly explosive growth”.

Plank thought, based on the number of people yet to get their second vaccine dose – as of Friday, 3.4 million had received one jab and 2.2m people two jabs – it would take a month or two for the R number to decrease.

“Two weeks after that second dose is when you’re considered fully immunised. That’s when you’re really contributing to that decrease in the R number.”

It was too early to say whether Auckland’s modified alert level 3 settings – outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people from two bubbles were allowed – would contribute to a spike in cases down the line.

“If that starts to accelerate case growth, then that could cause problems in terms of the number of cases and number of hospitalisations that we’re going to see.

“I think we’re in a bit of a wait and see phase at the moment, but we have to be keeping a very careful eye on how quickly cases are growing.”

On Friday, an additional 44 cases were confirmed by the Ministry of Health – 41 in Auckland and three in Waikato.