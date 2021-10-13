Covid-19: Vaccine buses mean better reach, better results, organisers say

Pasifika communities work together at south Auckland vaccination sites to boost immunisation rates.

Taking the Covid-19 vaccine to the community is working, say Pasifika and Māori providers.

In the past four weeks, drive-ins, touring vaccine buses and prize giveaways have helped boost lagging vaccination rates among Māori and Pasifika.

When New Zealand went into alert level 4 on August 18, Māori and Pasifika first-dose rates were 25.17 per cent and 33.65 per cent respectively.

Latest figures show rates have risen to 57.63 and 73.85 per cent.

Rates for fully vaccinated Māori and Pasifika have both more than doubled in that time.

In Franklin and Port Waikato, The Pukekohe Vaccination Centre and Outreach is led by Huakina Development Trust.

Staff there have been touring their vaccine bus named Tuuwatawata, named for the palisades that protect a pā.

Huakina has vaccinated 30,000 people, with 1313 jabbed via bus outreach events.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Fijian and Rotuman community were invited to get vaccinated at a special community event in Mangere last week.

Team Lead Piritania Minhinnick said being mobile makes all the difference.

“The benefit of having the bus is taking vaccinations to the people, to the community we know, understand and look after,” she said.

“It also means we can ask the ‘have you been vaccinated’ question and, ‘If not, why not?’ It allows us to provide the right support and information to whānau.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff In a two-day vaccine event organised by a new youth-led group Samoa i Manurewa Tutū Faatasi, 1366 people were vaccinated.

Manurewa Marae, home to the Shot Cuzz bus, added vaccine campervans to the jab drive this week.

CEO Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp said the marae has vaccinated 41,296 people since April.

“At Papakura High School we did 275 vaccines, at James Cook High School the following week we did 485,” Kemp said.

“They’ve gone to a place they know where they know the staff.”

Kemp said the campervan will help the marae’s general practice patients – 800 to 1000 families – by vaccinating them door-to-door.

“We’ve got streets right next to the marae that are Covid-19 positive streets,” Kemp said.

“There is still work to do.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff “I am seeing a real strong movement coming from our Pacific young people,” said Maungakiekie-Tamaki ward Councillor Josephine Bartley.

The Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre says vaccine buses have reached 11,400 people since launching last month.

Of those, 6000 are Pasifika and 2000 are Māori.

“Providers have been working tirelessly to not only bring the vaccine to people but also to ensure that whānau have a chance to have an onsite kōrero with clinical staff to answer any questions.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Manurewa Marae’s freshly wrapped Shot Cuzz bus for Covid-19 vaccinations, with CEO Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp.

Pasifika community health provider The Fono has been helping host Pasifika-specific vaccine events, some making use of vaccine buses, to jab 5722 people between September 9 and October 3.

In a two-day drive aimed at the nearly 7000 people from the islands of Kiribati, Tokelau and Tuvalu across Auckland, 455 people, or 6 per cent of that group were vaccinated.

An event targeting the 23,088 Niueans in Auckland reached 918 people – nearly 4 per cent – in three days.

A two-day event led by Samoan youth for Samoans in Manurewa reached 1366 people, just days after a Samoan six-day drive-in at the Vodafone Events Centre jabbed 7042 people.

Maungakiekie-Tamaki ward Councillor Josephine Bartley said everyone is readying themselves for the long game.

Pasifika youth are taking up the challenge too. On Thursday, a Māngere church is hosting a “Buskifika Drive By”, and on Sunday another is hosting a drive-through urging Tamaki to “Give Delta the Jab”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff After a deadly epidemic of measles swept New Zealand and Samoa in 2019, Pasifika aiga are acutely aware of the dangers of low vaccination rates.

“I think people understand that this is not a smash bang thing, that we’ve gotta keep going up until December,” Bartley said.

“It’s going to demand a lot from everybody, but everybody knows it’s worth it, to get people vaccinated.”