Covid-19: Record 10,000 Māori vaccinated in one day

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the vaccine is about "everyone carrying their own individual armour" against Covid.

Ten thousand Māori were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Thursday, the highest number in the vaccine roll-out so far, as the Government starts a nationwide push to get as may people protected before summer.

The Government has been repeatedly criticised for its lethargic approach to vaccinating Māori, whose rates for first doses remain below 60 per cent compared to 81 per cent of the overall eligible population.

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare said there was now “real momentum”, with 4010 first doses and 6135 second doses administered on Thursday. In Auckland, the main centre of the Delta outbreak, 65.3 per cent of Māori have now up their first dose, up from 52.8 per cent three weeks ago.

“Right across the country, Māori are rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated to protect their whānau and community,” Henare said.

“Our kaumātua are leading the way, with 91 per cent of those aged 65 and over having had their first dose and 81 per cent fully vaccinated. And I know our elders are now encouraging our rangatahi to get vaccinated too.”

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s whistle-stop tour of vaccination centres in Rotorua and Murupara on Thursday.

Henare said there were a number of by Māori, for Māori initiatives in Rotorua which were increasing vaccination rates.

“The staff understand their communities concerns and are more than willing to take the time to discuss questions and provide the information they require,” he said.

“There is still a lot more to do to get our vaccine rates up, but across the motu I am seeing Māori health providers, iwi and local communities doing the work to increase our vaccination rates,” Henare said.