Covid-19: Misinformation, complacency blamed for low vaccination rates in rural district

If Covid-19 were to sweep through Gemma Sigglekow’s family, she reckons only two of the ten of them would be left standing.

But Okuku, the rural North Canterbury area she calls home, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the whole region.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health released national statistics showed Christchurch’s poorest suburbs and parts of Waimakariri were lagging behind in Canterbury’s vaccination roll-out.

The Waimakariri District, which stretches from north of the Waimakariri River up to Sefton, and inland as far as Lees Valley, had four settlements in the bottom 10, and none in the top 10.

Just 64.2 per cent of Ashley Gorge residents had received their first dose of the vaccine, placing them third from the bottom.

In Pegasus Bay 64.3 per cent of locals had been jabbed at least once, up to 66.1 per cent in Kaiapoi West, and 66.2 per cent in Okuku.

For comparison, in Fendalton – one of Christchurch’s most affluent suburbs – 91.9 per cent of residents had received their first dose.

Sigglekow and her husband Josh, who run the Epona Downs equestrian centre in Okuku, had each had one dose.

Josh was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, and Gemma said he was now waiting until he finished chemotherapy for his next jab.

Both were close with their elderly parents, also locals.

“If it went through our family, we might have one or two out of ten left. For us, it was a no-brainer.”

While access to clinics or appointments might have been an issue at first, she did not think that was why Okuku was lagging behind, given Waimakariri’s main centre, Rangiora, was just a 15-minute drive away.

“There are some alternative people in the neighbourhood with very strong views. I don’t think they really trust the government much.

“I do think this place is quite attractive to people who want to live off the grid.”

Fellow Okuku resident Brett Moyle said he did see a few conspiracy theories pop up on local social media pages, but he and his four teens have all had their first shot.

“The motivation for them was going to parties and events again, [but] I’ve had a few health conditions that mean I could be at risk.

“I think it’s good for everyone at the end of the day, it’s not as if [Rangiora] isn’t close. The sooner we all get it, the sooner we can all get out of lockdown.”

For nearby residents Andy Waters and Josie Debenham, their young son was a major reason to get jabbed. . Waters was fully vaccinated, and Debenham had one to go.

“It’s obvious that it works,” Waters said.

“We’ve got a young fellow, he’s nine months old, and it’s for his protection too.”

Debenham said recent comments from Air New Zealand about mandatory vaccinations for international travel were just icing on the cake.

“I’ve got family in Australia, but we also just really like to travel.”

She thought Okuku’s status as a rural, farm-heavy area likely had something to do with its low vaccination rate. “Maybe it’s just not as high a priority – there’s less urgency... It’s just something to add to the list of farm jobs.”

Less than half-an-hour away in Kaiapoi West, 77-year-old Neville Tobin said he was fully vaccinated because he “believed the science”.

“I want to increase my chances of living a lot longer yet, life’s too good.”

While vaccination rates in the modern, subdivision-rich suburb were low, most of his circle had been jabbed.

“My wife too. One son is, the other won’t. [He’s] the only one who won’t that I know of... I think he’s getting his information from the wrong places.”

Tobin said it could be down to social media, where legitimate doubts and concerns could quickly lead to more extreme views.

Fellow local Emma Wilton had her first jab recently, and said it had been an easy process.

“My whole family is in [either] the airline or the medical industry, so I could have done it earlier, but I felt a bit bad doing it through them.”

Most of her friends were vaccinated and all for it, she said, and it was hard to imagine why Kaiapoi West’s numbers were so low.

“I know some of my husband’s friends didn’t really want to organise it themselves and thought it was a bit of a hassle [earlier on]. That might be part of it.”

Waimakariri District mayor Dan Gordon said he personally advocated for the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) to set up a vaccination clinic in Kaiapoi – which they now had – and for mobile clinics to be offered in the district’s rural communities.

“As a council we have offered CDHB the opportunity to use our council community halls and facilities to encourage greater uptake, especially in rural areas.”

Gordon had his first jab about a month ago, and was booked in to get his second shortly.

“I believe in the Covid vaccine programme and encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated. It is our best chance to beat this and get back to normal.”

A CDHB spokeswoman said most clinics could now offer drop-in appointments throughout the day, including in North Canterbury.

There would be a pop-up clinic at the Amberley Farmer’s Market on October 16, and Rangiora’s Durham Health had appointments available, she said.