Coronavirus: The medicine being invented and used to treat Covid-19

Pills, inhalers and nasal sprays could become the way for people to help treat the symptoms that come with Covid-19 and reduce recovery time.

People face the prospect of a new normal, one where the country is unlikely to have zero cases as the country moves away from its elimination strategy.

Internationally this has lead to the development of new medication that can prevent or help treat the symptoms of Covid-19.

Over in the United Kingdom, researchers were investigating how llama antibodies as a neutralising agent, while last week an American drug developer announced an experimental antiviral pill and claimed it could halve the risk of hospitalisations and deaths.

Other medicines which have been used to treat conditions such as arthritis and asthma, are also being used. Locally, medicines and pharmaceutical products already funded to help treat Covid-19 include dexamethasone, tocilizumab, remdesivir and budesonide.

Sarah Fitt​, the chief executive of Pharmac, said it was working with pharmaceutical companies about sourcing and funding new treatments.

Pharmac has set up a Covid-19 clinical expert advisory group which looks at the evidence for new treatments and it was working with the Ministry of Health’s Science and Technical Advisory Group, and its Therapeutics Technical Advisory Group.

While Pharmac could not disclose other medicines it was assessing or the pharmaceutical companies it was engaging with due to the “confidential nature of negotiations”, it would provide an update in coming days, Fitt said.

Vaccination remained the key to preventing the spread of Covid-19, Fitt said.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said it was looking at the purchase of a range of medicines including antiviral drugs to fight Covid-19, but in the meantime vaccination was best for protection. It was monitoring updates on the Merck antiviral pill – internationally touted as a gamechanger – which wasn’t approved by Medsafe, and would advise soon.

Dexamethasone

An anti-inflammatory drug or officially known as a corticosteroid, dexamethasone​ is used for a wide range of conditions.

Known for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant effects the World Health Organisation recommended dexamethasone for patients with severe and critical symptoms.

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images WHO has recommended dexamethasone for patients with severe and critical symptoms of Covid-19.

Tocilizumab

In September, Pharmac widened its funding for tocilizumab​, a drug used to treat arthritis, to treat people hospitalised with Covid-19.

Pharmac said studies had shown tocilizumab may reduce the severity of the virus, and time in hospital. The WHO also recommended its use as a treatment for severe cases.

However, this was not Medsafe approved to treat Covid-19 and would have to be prescribed by an authorised person.

Remdesivir

Pharmac had also secured extra stock of remdesivir​ – an antiviral medication – to treat people hospitalised with moderate to severe Covid-19, although the WHO has issued a conditional recommendation against the use of remdesivir in hospitalised patients, regardless of severity, as there was “no evidence the remdisivir improves survival and other outcomes in these patients”.

A limited amount has been available for district health boards to order since late 2020 and 17 patients – most from the current community outbreak – have taken remdesivir, through intravenous injection.

Like Tocilizumab, Remdesivir was not Medsafe approved to treat Covid-19, so it also has to be prescribed by an authorised person.

Budesonide

A corticosteroid, Budesonide​, comes as inhaler and nose spray.

The inhaler is used to prevent asthma while the nose spray is used to treat allergic rhinitis and nasal polyps.

Research conducted at the University of Oxford claimed it could reduce the risk of people getting severely ill with Covid-19 if it was taken within the first week of a person developing symptoms.

‘No perfect drug’

Cardiac anaesthetist Dr Ryan Salter​, a Kiwi who has recently returned to the country, worked at the UK's Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge through its second wave of Covid-19 where tocilizumab, remdesivir and dexamethasone were being used.

"Just about everybody who made it to the hospital in Papworth was started on dexamethasone.”

Evidence published towards the end of the second wave revealed tocilizumab was effective as well, "so that formed part of the treatment strategy for most people", he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Cardiac anaesthetist Ryan Salter shares his experience of working at Papworth Hospital in the UK where the sickest Covid-19 patients were treated.

Remdesivir was used early on in treatment, but there were questions about how effective it was in patients who were already sick enough to require intensive care, he said.

"If patients hadn't been started on it before arriving in the ICU, we didn't start it.”

The sickest patients were referred for a treatment called ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) – a machine which takes over from the heart and lungs when those organs can no longer pump and oxygenate the blood.

Salter said it was resource-intensive. Australiasian standards require two ICU nurses at all times for every ECMO patient. The only place in New Zealand that takes ECMO referrals for adults is Auckland City Hospital's cardiothoracic unit.

"But so far there's no perfect drug,” Salter said.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty around what's the optimal dose and optimal timing. They certainly seem to be better than nothing and at a population level they seem to save some lives."