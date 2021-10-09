Covid-19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continues North Island vax blitz, Ministry of Health to give case update at 1pm

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is continuing her North Island vaccination blitz with a scheduled visit to Ruatoria ahead of the Ministry of Health’s daily Covid-19 update.

She will be talking to media around 12.30pm.

The ministry will be releasing today’s update at 1pm via a written press release, and there will be no live press conference.

Ardern has this week visited a number of vaccination clinics in the North Island to encourage higher vaccination rates.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Delta outbreak had since grown to over 1400 cases.

She stopped in at centres in Rotorua, Murupara and Hastings, where she said on social media she played the role of “chief distraction” while people got vaccinated. She also visited Wairoa where local rangatahi (young people) hosted a Covid-19 Q&A session at its vaccination centre.

The vaccine tour came after the Ministry of Health released detailed data showing which regions were falling below the first dose national average of 77.9 per cent. The data showed many parts of Northland, inland Bay of Plenty and East Cape, and the West Coast, had lower than average rates.

The Delta outbreak was continuing to grow with an additional 44 cases reported on Friday – 41 in Auckland, three in Waikato – growing this outbreak to 1492.

Eight of Friday’s cases were unlinked to the existing outbreak, while retrospective reporting confirmed 17 of Thursday’s 29 cases were infectious in the community.

John Cowpland/Stuff New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited the Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga drive through vaccination centre in Hastings.

Northland plunged into alert level 3 lockdown at 11.59pm on Friday after a new community case was found to have travelled “widely” around the region.

The woman, who initially returned a weak-positive result on Monday but then tested positive on Thursday, used falsified documents to cross the border. She has since returned to Auckland and is being uncooperative with health authorities and contact tracers, who are trying to confirm any locations of interest linked to her movements to then alert contacts.

Authorities are searching for another woman who travelled around the region with the Covid-positive woman as they fear she too may be infected.

It’s understood both women are sex workers with gang links, and they stayed together at a hotel in Whangārei.