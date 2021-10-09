Covid-19: Free fish and chips with a vaccine to help suburbs with lowest rates

Christchurch fish and chip shop Fush has decided to try and help raise vaccination rates in lagging suburbs.

A Christchurch fish and chips shop has got onboard to help ramp up Covid-19 vaccination rates in suburbs with some of the lowest rates in New Zealand.

Anton Matthews, owner of Fush in Wigram, said by lunchtime close to 200 people had stopped outside the Nga Hau E Wha National Marae vaccination centre on Pages Road in Wainoni to get some free kai.

All that was needed was a vaccination card and people had the choice of fish, chicken or cauliflower with chips to go along with their jab.

“It’s been really positive,” Matthews said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Misinformation, complacency blamed for low vaccination rates in rural district

* The vaccination variation within Taranaki

* East Christchurch and Waimakariri lag behind in Covid vaccination roll-out



JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Kias Manawa Nakaroti, 14, got his free chicken and chips after his second Covid-19 jab at Nga Hau E Wha National Marae on Saturday.

It was his first time getting his business involved with the vaccination campaign after being approached by the vaccination centre and was a “cool initiative to get involved with”, he said.

Data released by the Ministry of Health this week revealed a clear disparity between lower and higher socio-economic areas, with Christchurch’s poorest suburbs in the east showing the lowest vaccination rates.

In Aranui, only 55 per cent of people had at least one Covid-19 vaccination and only 29.8 per cent have had both jabs, making it the suburb with the lowest vaccination rates of any area in Canterbury.

For Māori, the rates were even worse: 38 per cent with at least one jab; 16.2 per cent for both. Overall, Aranui lags nearly 10 per cent behind the next-worst area and sits well below the national average of 77.9 per cent.

“When you have a one size fits all system, it works really well for the majority, but the last little group are hard to reach ... This community hasn’t been as engaged as everybody else – rightly or wrongly, that’s just the case,” Matthews said.

Being able to engage with local community members in the area and for the message to be passed on within the community brought a “really positive” engagement, he said.

“We’re trying to do it in their backyard, in a way that’s meaningful to them and connects with them in a way that protects their mana and makes them feel valued. That’s the idea behind coming out here today.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Fush owner Anton Matthews said he hoped the initiative would help encourage members of the community to come out.

Kias Manawa Nakaroti, 14, was among the hundreds who got vaccinated on Saturday.

Fush, and his cousins being vaccinated, encouraged him to get his second jab and being fully vaccinated felt “pretty good”, he said.

Claudia Thomson, 27, had come across the initiative on social media and brought her first jab forward from the end of October.

“I love their products and their kaupapa,” Thomson said.

It was also George Oates’ first jab, needing it for his job as an electrician apprentice.

“Free food, can’t complain,” he said.