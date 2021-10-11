Teen who hasn't seen dad in 2 years tells prime minister MIQ system is 'flat-out ridiculous'

Isabella Carter's father works in China, but has been unable to get a spot in MIQ to come back home. Isabella has written a letter to Prime Minister describing the MIQ system as cruel.

Isabella Carter scrolls through her phone, looking for a picture of her and her dad.

She keeps scrolling. “It’s been that long,” she says.

Carter is one of thousands of people split from family members due to the strict border restrictions.

It has been two years since she last saw her dad, Jason Carter, who works in China and after missing out on a spot in New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities for the third time, Carter decided to take matters into her own hands.

The 18-year-old Rangi Ruru Girls’ School student in Christchurch sent a letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, detailing her family’s situation.

“My dad has been born and raised in New Zealand, and he’s been told pretty much every week that there’s no space for him to come home, no space for him to be with his family,” she says.

“I know she (Ardern) probably won’t reply, but I wanted to do something for my dad and for her to understand how my family and I feel and how many others feel.”

In her letter, Carter said the MIQ system was “flat-out ridiculous” and “hurtful”, and she could not understand why her fully vaccinated dad was unable to return home.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Isabella Carter says the managed isolation and quarantine system is “flat-out ridiculous and hurtful”.

Carter felt hopeful when the new MIQ system was introduced in recent weeks. However, her hopes were “shattered” after her dad found himself 27,000th, then 16,000th and last week 24,000th in the MIQ lottery queue, after spending hours waiting for a “50/50 chance” that was set up for “heartbreak”.

“He has to call me and say ‘hey, I didn’t get a spot, but I’ll try again next time’.”

Carter’s grandma, Julie Carter, says her son would always call straight away after finding out he was unsuccessful, but the last time her phone did not ring for a few hours. “So we knew”, she says.

On Tuesday, he was one of over 28,000 people vying for the 3700 spots between October and January.

Her son has worked in China for 10 years, running a business and could “always come home” before, but being unable to get a spot in MIQ after trying over the last five months was “hurting him”, she says.

In her letter, Carter told Ardern she was thankful the Chinese Government had given her dad visas to stay in China because without it and with slim chances of returning to New Zealand, “he would have a refugee status”.

Carter had hoped she would be able to spend time with her dad before going to university next year, as they had initially planned for him to return in time for her leavers ball and high school graduation.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Isabella Carter hopes to see her dad before going to university next year, but is increasingly feeling like it won’t be possible.

“But it’s not looking like that’s a possibility,” she says.

In her letter, she wrote that for a long time, Ardern has been speaking of “our team of five million and being kind to each other”.

“We’re not a team if you’re excluding people living outside of the New Zealand borders,” she says. Kiwis being unable to return home was “not very fair” and unkind.

Carter is far from alone in her fight.

Advocacy group Grounded Kiwis filed a judicial review claim in the High Court against the Government over its managed isolation system on Friday.

The claim is against the minister of health, the minister for Covid-19 response, and the chief executive of Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment, alleging they acted “unlawfully and unreasonably” in the design and operation of the MIQ system.

Carter says New Zealand is “one of the only countries in the world” who struggles to allow its citizens back into the country.

“It’s really upsetting that I can’t see him every day...

“Everyone else can be with their family on Christmas Day, but not mine, and not thousands and thousands of other people.”

The Prime Minister’s office has been approached for comment.