$72,000 in 23 hours for legal challenge against MIQ

New Zealand's virtual lobby was seen as a fairer way to allow New Zealanders home. It has its detractors.

More than $72,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours by a group mounting a legal challenge against the Government's managed isolation system, which has seen thousands of Kiwis stranded overseas.

Advocacy group Grounded Kiwis filed the claim on Friday against Minister of Health Andrew Little, Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins, and the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) alleging they acted “unlawfully and unreasonably” in the design and operation of the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) system.

Grounded Kiwis spokesperson Alexandra Birt​ said the Government had “failed to take into account and protect the right of New Zealanders to enter New Zealand”.

The claim alleged the previous “first-in, first-served” allocation system, the current “lottery” allocation system, and the emergency and group allocation systems were in breach of the Bill of Rights Act.

Grounded Kiwis launched a Givealittle campaign on Friday to pay for the legal bills. It started with a goal of $70,000. Donations had reached $72,810 within 23 hours and the crowdfunding page was closed.

The donations were gathered from 591 donors, who gave an average donation of $123 each.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins is one of those accused in legal papers of breaching the Bill of Rights.

“We never expected to hit the target this quickly,” group spokesman Martin Newell said.

“That fact that we have just goes to show how many people are impacted by the MIQ system, and how many are keen to get behind this important legal action.”

The money would mean the case could be brought to court, he said.

Wellington barristers Paul Radich QC and Lucila van Dam, who had so far worked pro bono on the case, would be representing the group.

Grounded Kiwis has filed to become an incorporated society, and will bring the claim in its capacity as a society advocating for New Zealanders impacted by MIQ.

MBIE has been approached for comment.