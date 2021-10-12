Man with autism who took off mask ordered to leave shop despite having exemption

Karol Dell said he felt discriminated against when told he had to leave a shop as he could not wear a face mask.

A man with autism says he was left feeling humiliated and angry after being told his face mask exemption was not legitimate while he shopped at a city mall.

Karol Dell, who has been diagnosed with adult Asperger’s syndrome, said a manager at the Foot Locker at Christchurch’s Westfield Riccarton​ shopping centre told him to leave the store on Saturday after he took his face mask off.

Dell said he had been trying to wear a mask but became agitated as he suffers from sensory overload.

Despite showing the manager an exemption card from the Disabled Persons' Assembly​ (DPA) he was asked to provide a letter from the Ministry of Health with the reasons for his exemption, Dell said.

“He kept pushing for a letter from the Government ... in front of all the other customers.”

The manager then asked Dell to leave the store.

“I have rights and one of those rights is not to be discriminated against under the 1993 Human Rights Act,” he said.

Dell returned to the store later on Saturday but was again told he could not shop there without a mask and a Government letter.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Dell says he took a face mask off while in Foot Locker at Riccarton Mall and his exemption card from the Disabled Persons Assembly was not accepted.

A Foot Locker Pacific spokesman said: “Foot Locker takes customer safety and accessibility of all abilities seriously.

“We follow all government guidelines and protocols with regard to Covid-19 and retail.

“Any misunderstanding relating to the customer in question was acted on immediately, with the customer reporting a positive shopping experience on their recent return visit to our store.”

Dell said a regional manager phoned him after Stuff began making inquiries to apologise and offer a $100 gift voucher for the store, which he accepted.

He said this felt like the company was trying “buy my silence – but it’s not going to work”, saying he wanted to share his experience to highlight the discrimination that some disabled people unable to wear a face mask were suffering.

Prudence Walker​, chief executive of Disabled Persons Assembly​ (DPA), said more than 8000 exemption cards had been given out over the past eight weeks.

She said the DPA had received numerous reports of people being denied entry to, or forcibly removed from, some businesses around the country despite having mask exemption cards.

On September 6, the Government announced face coverings would be mandatory across the country for people over the age of 12 when accessing essential services while at alert levels 2, 3 and 4.

Information provided to businesses by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) says some people unable to wear a mask for health reasons may have an exemption card but are not required to carry it or show it.

Businesses may require face coverings at their premises, but “need to take care when doing so, to ensure they do not discriminate against people with disabilities that prevent them from wearing a face mask”, the information said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dane Dougan, chief executive of Autism NZ, in the organisation's headquarters in Petone, where autism-specific Covid-19 vaccination clinics have been offered.

Autism New Zealand​ chief executive Dane Dougan​ said the issue of discrimination over face mask exemptions was “massive”.

He said many people with autism struggled with “sensory overload”, and this could include the feeling of wearing a mask, which could trigger anxiety.

He said the Government had not made it clear some people have legitimate reasons for an exemption, and this should be respected by retail businesses.

Dougan conceded that the exemption card system was open to abuse but said those with genuine reasons should not face such hindrances, and that they should not have to reveal their reasons for not wearing masks.

“We do have a few people out there who are falsifying this ... but for those who legitimately can’t wear a mask it shouldn’t be that difficult.

“They shouldn’t have to tell someone why they have one, the exemption should be enough.”

A Human Rights Commission (HRC) spokeswoman said it had received 56 Covid-related inquiries and complaints since Wednesday last week.