Covid-19: No jab, no job debate gathers momentum in local government

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Rotorua, one of many visits to vaccination centres recently to encourage more people to get the jab.

Jobs deemed to be “public facing” at councils may soon only be filled by those who have been double vaccinated for Covid-19.

That is the reality most public offices are facing as the debate on whether to have mandatory vaccination gathers interest.

It was also fuelled by a perception the Government was moving away from its elimination strategy with a big push on its Super Saturday vaccination campaign on October 17.

Covid-19’s march south out of Auckland prompted the Waikato District Council to “gather information” on mandatory vaccination.

Tom Lee/Stuff Waikato Regional Council chief executive Chris McLay said mandating vaccination was a complex issue.

The council’s people and capability manager Vanessa Jenkins said the council was reviewing the first decision made by the Employment Relations Authority which determined whether an employer could require a job only be performed by a vaccinated worker.

That case involved an employee of Customs New Zealand working as a border protection officer.

Customs’ health and safety review deemed the role to be at risk of exposure to the virus. In parallel, the Covid-19 Public Health Vaccination Order said people in “front line” roles must be vaccinated.

The employee refused the vaccine. Other roles were explored to lower the risk but an agreement could not be reached and her employment at Customs was terminated.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Ruatoria on Saturday as part of a regional tour to promote the Government's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The employee appealed but the authority, in its decision released in late September, found in favour of Customs.

Jenkins said the council was working with unions to determine which roles had a higher risk profile for Covid-19 than others.

“Those are the ones out in the community, interacting with the public as opposed to the back of house roles where they don't have [physical] public interaction and are less risky.”

Jenkins noted candidates applying for jobs were asking what the council’s stance was on vaccination.

“Many don’t want to work for an employer who is going to mandate it.

“But vaccination is just one tool we can use to keep safe. Mask wearing, PPE, social distancing are the other layers of safety.”

Waikato regional, Hamilton city, Waipā and Matamata-Piako district councils all said they were encouraging staff to get vaccinated but had no plan to make it mandatory.

“Mandating workplace vaccination is a complex issue that will need to balance individual rights with our obligation as an employer to take all reasonably practicable steps to provide a safe workplace,” regional council chief executive Chris McLay said.

SUPPLIED E tū union organiser Mat Danaher says education is the best way for employers to work with their staff on the merits of vaccination.

“We are awaiting guidance from the Government and LGNZ on these matters.”

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said everyone should be vaccinated.

“But the issue of making vaccines mandatory is something for the government, not councils, to consider.”

E tū union organiser Mat Danaher said the union did not support mandatory vaccination because people should have the right to “body autonomy”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says Government, not councils, should make decisions on mandatory vaccination.

“But we do think vaccination is a good thing. So we need to provide education and the correct information to people, to address their concerns and decrease the number of hesitant workers.”

That was the method the union and the Ministry for Business Employment and Innovation used to help ensure MIQ workers were safe.

“It’s about identifying roles which can only be carried out safely by vaccinated workers and the other roles, with a lower risk, that people who aren’t vaccinated, can do.”

Danaher said there could be some situations where it was not possible for people to work unless they were vaccinated and employment “termination” was the only option.