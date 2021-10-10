Should we stay or should we go now - Waikato's Covid-19 alert level dilemma

Les and Pam Roa walk their dog Tui in central Hamilton on Sunday. They were 50/50 about a level change on Monday.

Waikato and Bay of Plenty mayors are hopeful of a decision on Monday to ease their Covid-19 alert levels, but a public health specialist warns it’ll lower protection from the spread of the Delta variant.

A person who was moving home between Auckland and Katikati, a permitted activity, had tested positive for the virus and was among the 60 new cases reported on Sunday.

Of those, 56 were from Auckland, three from Waikato and linked to the existing Hamilton East case and the single from Katikati in the Western Bay of Plenty.

The figures will form part the Government’s decision on whether to lower the alert level 3 status for Hamilton-North Waikato on Monday.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber wanted his district to stay in level 2 but realised the recent case in Katikati could prompt a move to level 3.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff A steady line up of motorists visiting the Covid-19 testing station at Founders Theatre in Hamilton on Sunday.

Inside the alert level 3 bubble, Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said the current lockdown had been “devastating for city businesses”.

“So, if the numbers are under control and provided people are following all the rules, I would cautiously welcome a drop back to level 2. But I’m not confident that will happen.”

Waikato district mayor Allan Sanson said he hoped the Waikato cases had been “ring-fenced” enough for health officials to give a favourable report to Cabinet on Monday morning.

“One option could be that we are left in alert level 3 for one more week.

“The other is that we are kept in lockdown longer to make those people who are not vaccinated, realise they only way we’re going to get out of this, is by getting better vaccination rates.”

University of Otago Department of Primary Health Care and General Practice senior lecturer Lesley Gray said alert levels 2 and 3 offered much less protection from the spread of Delta compared to level 4.

She said the number of cases “popping up” in the upper North Island was worrying.

”... although most have links with the Auckland region. All of Saturday’s new Waikato cases are linked to the original case.”

Gray said health authorities should think about mobile vaccination teams visiting smaller, rural communities where people might not have transport to a vaccination centre.

UNIVERSITY OF OTAGO University of Otago senior lecturer Lesley Gray said lowering the alert level will lower protection from spread of the virus.

That view was backed by Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber who said there were many rural communities “deprived” of health services.

“Public transport is minimal to nil and we have to think a bit differently about how we get to those places to get people vaccinated.”

He said the ministry and tangata whenua were “doing a pretty good job” to boost vaccination numbers.

“But we have a diverse community in the Western Bay of Plenty, we have big Indian and Pacific communities and many of these people have no way to get around.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hauraki mayor Toby Adams said talk of a Covid passport prompted many young people to get vaccinated.

“Many are RSE workers here for the horticulture industry and I think employers need to play a part in this, to make sure their workers can get to a vaccination centre.”

Webber said he hoped to stay in level 2 but realised there was a possibility on a change to level 3.

Across the Kaimai Range, Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner and Hauraki mayor Toby Adams were also looking to remain in alert level 2.

Their districts were in a corridor with Western Bay of Plenty on one side and the bespoke level 3 created for Hamilton and North Waikato to the west.

Adams said reports of Covid-19 cases closer to home had “sparked up everyone to go and get vaccinated”.

Stuff Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner said some people were paying out of their own pockets to keep their business afloat while the lockdown was on.

“I also think the talk of Covid passports really got a lot of younger people, under 30, to go out and get the jab because they want to make sure they have a summer with concerts.”

Tanner said lockdowns were “killing businesses” but it was important to be guided by health and science specialists.

“We’ve got no cases in our areas so we should stay at level 2.”