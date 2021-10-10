Covid-19: Northlanders anxious about 'arrogant and selfish' positive case

Tai Tokerau border checkpoints are back following Northland's move to alert level 3. Organisers Reuben Taipari and Pita Tipene explain their importance of keeping the virus out.

Northlanders' anger and anxiety about Covid-19 continues to rise, after a positive case who travelled through the region continues to remain silent about where she went.

The woman, who is now in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, initially returned a weak positive result from a surveillance test on Monday, then a positive result on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a second woman, who was thought to have travelled with the Covid-positive case, has been contacted by authorities but not yet located, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Martin Kaipo, chief executive of Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust, said the Covid-19 case was not community-minded to think about Northland. (File photo)

The Covid-positive woman is suspected to be a sex worker with gang links, who entered Northland on falsified documents.

Northland was plunged into alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Friday, after it was revealed the case moved extensively around the region.

The case is certainly criminal-minded, according to Martin Kaipo​, chief executive of Whangārei's Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust.​

“I think they're really arrogant and selfish towards us [Northlanders]. They didn't have a thought to anyone else.”

The case is thought to have travelled widely around the region to places including Whangārei, Kamo, Paihia and Kawakawa between October 2 to 6, but just five locations in Waipū and Whangārei have been identified, as of Sunday at 2pm.

Kaipo was angry to hear a rumour that a Northland marae hid the woman after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tests at Whangārei's Rock n Roll Club car park on Pohe Island have been steady after a case tested positive in the region.

“I do not support any marae who’s prepared to put the whole region at risk, especially with the way that we are trying to encourage whānau to keep themselves safe.”

Kaipo said most Tai Tokerau iwi were working hard to keep the region safe, including running checkpoints and encouraging vaccinations on marae.

Leaders from iwi health providers, marae, churches, sports groups and businesses had a virtual meeting on Sunday with MPs Kelvin Davis​ and Emily Henderson​ to talk about the situation.

Goeff Milner​ from Ngāti Hine Health Trust said all agreed to work together to improve Northland's vaccination rates.

Denise Piper/Stuff Ayla Campbell is one of hundreds who decided to get her first vaccine at Ngāti Hine Health Trust, after hearing news of a case in Whangārei.

“It reinforced for me, the need for the community to step-up and all of us collectively work to get people in front of the vaccine centres.”

Milner said he would like businesses, schools and churches to invite vaccinators onto their space to help vaccinate their residents.

He worked with Ngāti Hine Health Trust to vaccinate 215 people in Moerewa on Saturday – a great turn-out for the small town, which is just next to a place of interest, Kawakawa.

“The hangi must’ve helped, as well as the beautiful sunny, day ... It was a big day for Moerewa,” Milner said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai says she's furious the actions of a "selfish" person with Covid-19 have put the Northland region into lockdown.

He was pleased to hear more than 3000 vaccinations were administered in Northland on Saturday, including more than 1100 first doses.

Milner said many people were spurred to get vaccinated because of concern about the case, and people were looking for more information about the locations of interest.

“There are clearly lots of anxious people – I could see it on the faces of people in Moerewa, especially with Kawakawa identified as a place of interest.”

Locations of interest centre on Whangārei

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Comfort Hotel Flames in Onerahi is a location of interest in Northland.

The locations of interest that have been identified centre on Whangārei.

They include Z Kensington from 3.45pm to 4.45pm on Monday, October 4. People at the service station at this time are required to stay at home and get tested, and stay at home until they get a negative day-five test.

Other locations include the Comfort Hotel Flames in Onerahi, from 6pm Saturday October 2 to 6.30pm Sunday, October 3; Pepe's Dairy in Onerahi from 9am to 10am on Sunday October 3; and BP Connect Wylies in Woodhill from 11.20am to 12.20pm on Saturday, October 2.

The Department of Conservation Uretiti campsite in Waipū is also a location of interest, from 6.30pm on Sunday, October 3, until 5pm Tuesday, October 5.

For these locations, people who were at the sites at these times are required to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days, and stay at home and get a test if symptoms develop.