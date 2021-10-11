Education sector waiting as announcement expected on teacher and staff vaccination on Monday

Principals say the Government needs to provide guidance on mandatory vaccinations for school staff.

Education sector leaders are waiting in anticipation for details about school staff vaccination, which they expect in a government announcement on Monday afternoon.

The Government is expected to make a post-Cabinet announcement– which could include details about whether teacher vaccinations will become mandatory, sector leaders say.

Principals’ Federation president Perry Rush said they were looking to Government to provide guidance on mandatory vaccinations for school staff.

“This is an incredibly complex and important issue, and we are waiting for Government to let us know the pathway forward.”

New Zealand Principals' Federation president Perry Rush

Rush said mandatory staff vaccinations had the potential to be “a divisive issue”.

“I think it’s really important to give Government a chance to lay out their thinking, and then we will be in a position to dissect it and make better sense of it.”

Sarah Alexander, chief adviser to the Office of Early Childhood Education, said she was expecting an announcement about vaccinations for staff in schools, and possibly in early childhood centres too.

She did not know the details of the announcement, or whether vaccines would be mandatory.

But Alexander said that was a hugely important issue in early childhood education.

“In early childhood education, children are highly vulnerable to getting this strain of Covid-19.

“They cannot be protected from it, there’s no immunisation made available to younger children.

“Staff cannot wear face coverings and socially distance, it would be harmful to learning and standard of care if they did.”

Close physical contact was needed in early childhood centres, to feed and take care of the children, she said.

Chief adviser to the Office of Early Childhood Education, Sarah Alexander

But mandating vaccinations immediately would not work as that could eliminate eligible staff from working right now, she said.

Alexander said any requirement needed to cover all workers at early childhood centres who came into contact with children, not just teachers – including cooks and administration staff

Talk of vaccine mandates for education staff have been ramping up since Auckland early childhood centres reopened last week, and parents were ringing centres asking if parents had had the shot.

On Thursday, the Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft and Assistant Māori Commissioner Glenis Philip-Barbara called for mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce.