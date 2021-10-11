Katikati traveller, family, test negative in second round of Covid-19 testing

The person who travelled from Auckland to the Western Bay of Plenty has returned a negative Covid-19 test.

The Covid-positive person who travelled to Katikati from Auckland has tested negative on their second test.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who appeared on Breakfast on Monday morning, said she was advised overnight that the person, and all of their family members had provided a second negative test.

The person had a high CT value, indicating a weak positive result, and was tested again following their initial positive result last week.

"So that's good news to receive today,” Ardern said.

STUFF The Whole Truth: Why do people believe Covid-19 vaccination myths?

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak for Sunday, October 10

* Katikati location of interest opens at 9, closed by 10 as Covid-19 arrives in BOP

* Covid-19: Person tests positive for Delta in Katikati, Bay of Plenty



The news of a weak positive result was announced on Saturday night, in a vaccinated person who was in the process of moving from Pukekohe to a rural area north of Katikati in the Western Bay of Plenty for work.

The Ministry of Health said the public health risk was low given the person is fully vaccinated, was avidly using the Covid-19 tracer app, and has been isolating alongside family members.