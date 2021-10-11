Covid-19: Northlanders frustrated with level 3, feel like they're being punished

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai says she's furious the actions of a "selfish" person with Covid-19 have put the Northland region into lockdown.

Northlanders feel like they’re being punished for low vaccination rates after the region was plunged into alert level 3 lockdown for four days due to one Covid-19 case.

The region will find out on Monday afternoon how much longer it will stay at alert level 3, after the snap lockdown was announced on Friday evening.

Health authorities believe the case – a woman who is now in managed isolation in Auckland – travelled widely throughout Northland, including Whangārei, Kamo, Paihia and Kawakawa, between October 2 to 6. However, only a handful of locations of interest around Whangārei have been identified so far.

Northland shops have had to shut their doors on important trading days, after the region was plunged into a snap alert level 3 lockdown.

Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stephen Smith said while the level 3 lockdown was for only four days so far, they were four very important trading days for the area.

Northland businesses were already struggling as the region was cut off from holidaymakers in the rest of the country, due to restrictions in Auckland, he said.

Northland Chamber of Commerce Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stephen Smith (centre) says Northlanders in general feel angry about the lockdown. (File photo)

However, many businesses catered to Northland customers and the middle weekend of the school holidays was crucial to many, Smith said.

“It’s a very important set of trading days within the trading cycle and it’s been kicked to touch,” he said.

Smith said Northlanders in general felt angry about have to go into alert level 3.

“There’s some understanding of why the Government has done what it has done, but also a very clear interpretation that Northland’s being punished for being naughty and not having enough people vaccinated,” he said.

“I accept that we do have vulnerable communities, but at the same time, a fair amount of effort has gone into educating them and making sure the vaccine is on offer.”

Smith said businesses now needed transparency about the future, and he was calling on Government to announce a date to open New Zealand to international travel.

Auckland University professor of epidemiology Rod Jackson​ said Northland was a “perfect storm” for Covid-19 to thrive.

“Aside from the elderly, the other high-risk groups are the poor, the sick, people living in over-crowded housing and the unvaccinated.

“When you put together people who are at the margins of society, those who are most deprived, Northland has very high levels of all those things,” Jackson, who is from Northland, said.

“It’s a perfect storm and those two women, I think, were going around those communities.”

Jackson said a major problem was the fact the virus could easily find those people who were hardest to reach with vaccinations.

Very high rates of vaccination were needed to stop Covid-19 overwhelming hospitals, he said.