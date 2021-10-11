Covid-19: Lack of cooperation by case disappoints Northlanders seeking info

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says health workers and police are "pulling out all the stops" to locate a woman who broke lockdown rules and travelled to Northland.

Northlanders are disappointed a Covid-positive case is not cooperating with authorities to reveal where she has travelled in the region, and are asking for more information about the situation.

The region was plunged into a snap alert level 3 lockdown on Friday due to the case, and the lack of cooperation has now seen that extended until at least 11.59pm on Thursday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said locations had been identified through CCTV footage and police's investigation, but that did not tell the whole story.

Pepe's Dairy in the Whangārei suburb of Onerahi has been identified as a location of interest, but other locations have been hard to find.

This is an “incredibly frustrating” situation, Ardern said during Monday’s 4pm press conference.

The Ministry of Health said the case had 21 close contacts, including a woman who was travelling with her, who is still to be located.

A drive-through vaccination centre has been set up at Whangārei's Semenoff Stadium, after Northland was plunged into alert level 3.

Ardern said the situation was dangerous, and police and health authorities were “pulling out all the stops” to try and locate the second woman.

Naming her was considered, but police said that could make their job harder.

Ardern urged the woman to come forward and get tested, to protect those around her.

Northland would remain at level 3 until at least 11.59pm, as would Waikato, and Auckland’s restrictions remained unchanged for another week with the next review on Monday.

Meanwhile, Northlanders are urged to get vaccinated, and anyone who has Covid-19 symptoms, visited a location of interest or who had contact with the two women is urged to get tested.

Whangārei-based MP and GP Dr Shane Reti said it was disappointing the people who brought Covid-19 into Northland were still not cooperating.

He understood the extension to the alert level 3 lockdown, but said it would be more palatable to Northlanders if they knew how the woman falsified documents to get into the region.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai says she's furious the actions of a "selfish" person with Covid-19 have put the Northland region into lockdown.

“People want a remedy to make sure that hole is fixed and it won’t happen again,” Reti said.

“A bit more clarity about how we’re in this position I think would help people feel more comfortable about it.”

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai agreed Northlanders are desperate to know more about where the Covid-positive case and her travel companion went.

“What we really, really want to know is where this other person is, where they’ve been, other locations of interest and if there is community spread that we don’t know about.”

Mai said the lack of cooperation was disheartening.

“The majority of Northlanders are doing the right thing and we’ve got one person holding out - somebody must know where they are.”

Mai reinforced Ardern’s message that more Northlanders needed to get tested to show there is no undetected community transmission.

“There’s definitely capacity for testing and there’s capacity for vaccinations, so let’s make the most of it.”

Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stephen Smith said the lockdown extension was more straw on the back of struggling businesses, many of whom are very small.

“It’s just another thorn in the side, another extension of this slow-moving train wreck over the last two years,” said Smith, who added he was glad he was no longer in business.

His advice to struggling business owners is to seek advice from the likes of the chamber, and to break everything down into small, achievable goals.