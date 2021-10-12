Covid-19: Getting the jab for family, community, and 'meeting mates for a beer'

As efforts to get Kiwis immunised ramp up, Cantabrians talk about their reasons for having the Covid-19 vaccination.

New Zealand edging its way towards a target of 90 per cent of its eligible population vaccinated against Covid-19. But some places are tracking better than others. AMBER ALLOTT canvassed Cantabrians on who was getting jabbed and why.

Bright and early on Monday morning, Caleb Stevenson popped out of work in Christchurch and went to get his first Covid-19 vaccination.

Health was not at the top of his mind, but the steady encroachment of pandemic-induced restrictions was.

“It’s more about the freedoms for me,” he said.

“I don’t do too much, but I don’t like the idea of not being able to meet my mates for a beer. I mean it’s not at that stage, but it could get to that stage.”

He felt New Zealand was creeping towards introducing a vaccine pass for pubs and hospitality businesses.

“If you don’t get a vaccination it’s going to get to the stage [where] you can’t just go get a coffee without showing it.”

The Government has already announced Kiwis will need to be vaccinated to go to large events over summer. Vaccine certificates may also be needed to enter hospitality venues like bars and restaurants.

Stevenson said he was not a party person, but he did enjoy sports.

“Going out [to] watch the game with the lads. If it got to the stage where you couldn’t do that, or you’re separated… I just want to be able to do what I want to do.”

Booking in for his first jab had been “nice and easy”, he said.

“[I] rang up this morning… they said they could squeeze me in between two appointments.

“Just makes my life a little bit easier I think, less stress.”

‘Every single person should be vaccinated’

Barbara Penfold, from Linwood, Christchurch, was already fully vaccinated. She got her first jab in July.

Many suburbs in the city’s lower-income east side are lagging behind in the city’s vaccine roll out. Penfold said she did not want to see the people around her getting sick.

“This virus is going around so fast, and we don’t want that. We want our New Zealand to be safer, no virus at all. No level one, no level two, no nothing. Back to normal life. That’s what I’m thinking.”

Penfold longed for a return to normality, but that depended on people following the rules. She said she had encountered some resistance from some locals, especially when it came to getting vaccinated.

“I met a couple of guys, and I said, have you done your jab? And they said no, no, no, I don’t want it, and I said why?”

Getting jabbed was easy , Penfold said. She felt “really good” afterwards, and had experienced almost no side effects.

“My neighbours…the whole lot are all fully vaccinated now. I think people in New Zealand, every single person should be vaccinated.”

For the good of the community

South New Brighton resident Karen Moloney had been meaning to get her first jab “for an age”. Last week, she finally did.

She had a young daughter with underlying health conditions who could be at risk from the virus, she said. The health of the community was also a factor.

The recent community outbreak had been particularly worrying, she said, even though the South Island had escaped the spread so far.

“It was scary for everyone. With the Delta variant, it spreads so quickly.”

Moloney encouraged others to get vaccinated, and thought a wide range of messaging might help.

“You never know what will change someone’s mind.

“I heard a story about someone who didn’t want to get it, even after they talked to their children. In the end, they got it because their hairdresser was only taking appointments from vaccinated people.”

‘Doing your bit’ for vulnerable people

Dianna Hoban, who works at the Cheviot Four Square supermarket, said there were a lot of vulnerable people in the tight-knit town, so she got her jabs to “do her bit” to protect them.

Data released last week showed 73.7 per cent of eligible residents in Upper Hurunui had received at least one dose of the vaccine, slightly below the national average of 77.9 per cent.

“Those that can’t get vaccinated or can’t wear a mask become our customers,” Hoban said.

“[This way] they can still do their shopping and be safe.

“Cheviot’s full of elderly [people] who we’ve got to look out for.”

To Hoban, that meant more than just getting vaccinated. She also delivered groceries and kept an eye on people who lived alone, especially during the first lockdown.

But protecting younger people was a concern for her too.

“My family was vaccinated, because I’m an essential worker. I could bring it home, then my family would get sick.

“I’ve got two teenagers and this is their future. I’m looking out for others... I’d hope people would be looking out for them as well.”

Hoban said she had her doubts about the vaccine to start with.

“But at the end of the day it’s just what life in New Zealand and the rest of the world will be like for now.”

Vaccines as a way of life

Debra Green, a Māori warden in Kaikōura, had also received both of her shots, and most of her whānau had at least one.

“[It’s] just to make it safer for everyone else, and myself.

“You’ve got to think of the children – the young children – and the elderly, I reckon.”

Locals in the seaside town were still getting educated about the vaccine, she said. Just under 77 per cent of eligible residents had received at least one dose so far.

As a Māori warden, Green assisted at the medical centre during vaccinations. Most locals she met were positive about getting their jabs.

Green had a message for others who might still be reluctant.

“It’s going to be a way of life. To make sure everyone’s safe, it’s best to get it done... Think of others, and yourself.”