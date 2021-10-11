Waiting game continues for Waikato in alert level lockdown

More than 23,000 tests have been done since the first cases were reported, but Waikato's public health team wants a bit longer make sure there's no undetected community transmission, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Waikato is poised for a Covid-19 alert level drop on Thursday night, which for Hamilton’s mayor can’t come quick enough.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at Monday’s press conference that the region should move from Level 3 to Level 2 at 11.59pm on Thursday.

“In the Waikato we have a clear example of our tried and true method of stamping out the virus working.

“More than 23,000 tests have been done since the first cases were reported on the 3rd of October, that is four per cent of the population, this helps to give us a level of confidence that there isn’t any undetected community transmission,” Ardern said.

However, the public health team in the Waikato have asked cabinet for an extra few days to ensure they don't have more widespread cases.

The level change will be reviewed and confirmed on Wednesday.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said Monday’s decision was not totally unexpected, as there has to be a level of caution.

“I guess I am a little bit disappointed because our businesses are really hurting out there, but I understand what is trying to be achieved here.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Testing stations in Hamilton outside Founders Theatre

“It’s just a few more days, and we will just have to dig in for a few more days and hope that these low or no numbers can continue, which will help us move out of Level 3 to Level 2 on Thursday.”

Southgate was hoping the alert level drop may have come sooner.

“That is what everybody is hoping for, but I am also a realist and I have seen how these things have been going, and I am not surprised the government has chosen to take a very cautious approach, especially with the Delta variant because it is that much more transmissible.”

There were no new community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato on Monday. The total number of cases in the region remains at 31.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate understands the Government’s cautious approach to the Delta variant ( file photo).

Hamilton and a large part of Waikato went into Alert Level 3 lockdown on October 3, after community cases of Covid-19 were found in Hamilton East and Raglan.

The border was extended on Thursday after more cases were found in the wider community.

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said she would have loved for the businesses to have been able to open on Tuesday at Level 2.

“I wasn’t actually expecting another two days to work through the Delta impact.

“Hopefully we will be looking at Level 2 from Friday onwards, and we can start going towards the final quarter of the year which has traditionally been our best one.”

Williams said that it had been really slow in the CBD.

Stuff Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams was hoping businesses could have opened up at Level 2 on Tuesday (file photo).

“This Level 3 has probably been the toughest Level 3 we’ve had.”

Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good said he was highly disappointed the region didn’t move out of Level 3 on Monday.

“I am really looking forward to midnight on Thursday moving to Level 2.

“Businesses are really struggling. The people in the business both the owners and the staff, are also struggling, so the sooner we get back to some sort of normality the better”.

Good also said the business community would like some clarity from the Government on the Health and Safety Work Act.

“Businesses want some direction from the Government, so they can’t be held liable if a person gets Covid be it staff or a customer”.

The Government has also decided to mandate vaccinations for education, health and disability workforces.

High-risk workers in the health and disability sector must be fully vaccinated by December 1, 2021, and must receive their first dose by October 30.

Education staff must receive their first dose by November 15 and be fully vaccinated by January 1, 2022.

Ardern did appreciate the effort of Waikato people getting vaccinated.

”We’ve seen the largest increase of vaccinations of any region in New Zealand last week, jumping from five per cent for first doses up to 79 per cent which is equivalent to nearly 17,000 people getting their first vaccination.

“Maori are also up six per cent in the Waikato with more than 4000 people getting their first dose,” Ardern said.